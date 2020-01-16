Air quality creates a gap between players on the tennis court

On social media, Broady, 26, said “on the tour we let go of so many things that are wrong, but at some point we have to assert ourselves. ALL players need protection, not just a few.”

Canadian Brayden Schnur, who described top-ranked Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as “selfish” yesterday because he wasn’t committed to qualifying, apologized for his comments, but was in favor of a players’ union.

The association of professional tennis players, the top association of male players, has yet to comment, while Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, who left no comment on Wednesday, should speak on Thursday evening after the Australian Open draw. Last week, he announced that an air quality policy would be introduced that would put gamers’ wellbeing first.

The top-ranked players were more cautious about how the tournament officials worked in both Flinders Park and Kooyong, where the Kooyong Classic was played, although conditions were difficult.

Bolter Stefanos Tsitsipas of the Australian Open last year, now in 6th place in the world rankings, said he felt “terrible” earlier this week playing in the smoke.

“I was a little worried a few days ago when I first trained at the NTC [Melbourne Park]. My lungs felt awful after the workout, but when I trained outside it was okay,” he said.

The national indoor tennis center has ventilation slots through which the air can flow in with the smoke in the system.

“I really have nothing to say [air quality policy]. It depends on whether it changes, whether the wind is [important] and we have to wait and see how things change,” said Tsitsipas.

The 2019 US Open semi-finalist and world champion Grigor Dimitrov was confident that the organizers of the Australian Open are taking the right measures to ensure the safety of the players in the smoke.

“I don’t think irresponsible is the right word just because they have people to take care of it,” said Dimitrov.

“I know it’s not easy, sure, it’s not easy. Three days ago it was really hard, especially when we were playing here [in Kooyong] it was steaming, there was smoke, it was damp and so on.”