Air Force veteran convicted of counterfeit PTSD, Purple Heart claims

The claim reads like countless Veterans Affairs Claims and Purple Heart Awards.

In 2014, 39-year-old Air Force veteran Bryan Paul Winquist submitted documents to the VA to seek compensation for his post-traumatic stress disorder due to an improvised bomb attack in Balad, Iraq in 2003.

The claim alleged that Winquist was shot in the left shoulder during a small arms firefight that lasted between 25 and 45 minutes and caused two casualties and four injuries.

In addition to the fact that there was no firefight and that Winquist was not injured or involved in an attack, VA investigators wrote three years after the complaint in legal documents and later compensation of $ 37,500 for VA disability.

US attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. announced Winquist's verdict earlier this month on false claims.

Winquist, a resident of Cordova, Tennessew, who previously lived in Fayetteville, was sentenced to one month and nine months in house arrest on December 12 for stealing government goods, Higdon said.

He was also ordered to pay the VA a fine of $ 31,000 and $ 11,669.06.

"To commit fraud on the VA is to steal those who have risked their lives to protect that nation," said Higdon. "The limited resources available to the VA are critical to meet the needs of those who have served our country faithfully, and this office will continue to hold everyone accountable for fraud and deception veteran benefits."

Court documents with the US District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina Winquist filed the lawsuit with the VA on March 22, 2014.

Winquist claimed that he was on patrol in the city of Balad, Iraq, as a paramedic for an army infantry unit, as the court documents.

Winquist wrote in the claim that he was hit by an improvised explosive device with fragments of grenade and shot in the left shoulder.

He wrote that he continued to support the firefighting casualties and submitted Department of Defense discharge forms with statements "that seemed to confirm" that he received the Military Order of the Purple Heart, according to court documents.

Winquist signed forms specifying the laws and penalties for making false statements.

Court documents state that VA Winquist paid benefits based on his claims that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder related to the alleged attack.

Winquist received the VA benefits by withdrawing funds into his bank account in various locations, including in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

On March 1, 2017, a special agent from the VA Winquist General Inspectorate interviewed at his home in Fayetteville about the allegation.

Winquist claimed the agent was injured in an improvised explosive device explosion in Iraq.

Court documents state that Winquist received approximately $ 37,500 in VA disability compensation between March 22, 2014 and July 2017.

"At no time during the receipt of this government funding, did Winquist acknowledge the falsehood in its claim or attempt to return the money," the court documents said.

US law firm officials said the Inspector General's VA office had reviewed Winquist's records and interviewed other service members, showing that the incident he alleged had not occurred.

Officials said Winquist was stationed in Iraq for a month and assigned to the base as a fireman.

"Another fireman did not remember that Winqiust had ever patrolled and never knew that Winquist had been shot or injured with small arms," ​​officials said.

The special agents contacted the Air Force Historical Society, which had no records of the alleged arson, and officials said Winquist had not received the Purple Heart.

Officials said Winquist "admitted" during an interview with investigators on December 13, 2017 that he "invented" the incident.

"Specifically, he said," I lost money and made it up, "officials said." Winquist also stated that he knew it was wrong. "

In February, Winquist was charged with a federal charge and found guilty of theft of state property on August 5, 2019.

"His behavior is shameful, illegal and an insult to those who have served honorably and with distinction and to those who have the scars of defending this country," said Higdon.

The United States Department of Veterans Office, Inspector General's Office, investigated this case. The United States Vice Attorney, William M. Gilmore, represented the United States.

