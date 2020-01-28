U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff David Goldfein confirmed that an E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node plane crashed in Afghanistan on Monday.

Goldfein spoke about the crash of a New American Security Think Tank in Washington, DC. He said he didn’t have much information about the incident.

“An American Bombardier E-11A crashed in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province today,” said Armeecol. William “Sonny” Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, made a statement. “While the cause of the crash is being investigated, there is no evidence that the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. The Taliban claim that additional planes have crashed are incorrect.”

According to Brian Everstine, Air Force Magazine reporter, a total of four E-11As are assigned to the 430th electronic expeditionary combat squadron at Kandahar Airfield.

The plane crashed in an area that is partially controlled by the Taliban. A 32-second video of the crash site was posted on Twitter.

We now have a clear picture of the crashed plane. #Ghazni #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/onlMjFiOma

– 🏴☠️ FJ 🏴☠️ (@Natsecjeff) January 27, 2020

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had little to say when asked about the crash at a Monday press conference at the Pentagon.

“I am aware of the situation,” said Esper. “I have nothing more to report at the moment. If the matter develops and we continue to develop it, we will bring the media up to date.”

According to CENTCOM spokeswoman Army Maj. Beth Riordan, the U.S. Central Command will monitor the situation and provide further information as soon as possible.

The Taliban tweeted a statement that CIA officers were killed on board the plane.