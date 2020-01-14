Air force agents raid the military rental office in Oklahoma and confiscate computers

(Reuters) – Air force investigators raided the offices of a major military rental company in Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning and confiscated computers and other materials, the company said in an asbestos contamination investigation.

Balfour Beatty Communities, the landlord, was the focus of the Reuters reports, describing how maintenance records were forged at multiple locations, allowing the company to collect millions of bonus payments while military families were waiting for repairs. One of the bases that Reuters described was Tinker Air Force in Oklahoma, the subject of Tuesday’s raid.

Linda Card, director of public affairs at the Aviation Office for Special Investigations, confirmed that the raid had been carried out in collaboration with other federal agencies, but said she had no further details to share.

In a statement, Balfour Beatty said the federal lawsuit was linked to a subpoena issued by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The investigation is related to the removal of asbestos flooring reported in September 2019. When this event occurred, the BBC immediately and voluntarily reported the incident to the local Oklahoma Environmental Quality Department,” it said. “The company will continue to participate fully in the investigation.”

Reuters documented at Tinker in June how a family was exposed to worn-out asbestos flooring for months, although Balfour Beatty’s maintenance records incorrectly noted that the problem was quickly resolved.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations investigated allegations of fraud in Tinker and two other Air Force bases where the company is a landlord, Air Force Secretary John Henderson said last year. They are Travis in California and Fairchild in Washington State. Air force agents investigate further allegations of fraud at Mountain Home in Idaho and Lackland in Texas.

Balfour Beatty said it hired an outside attorney and accountant to investigate the allegations.

Balfour Beatty Communities, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, operates the military housing unit of Balfour Beatty plc, a London-based infrastructure company with annual sales of $ 10.7 billion. The company generates $ 33 million in annual profits from its military housing activities, Chris Williams, president of the Balfour Beatty Communities, told Congress in February. The company operates 43,000 residential units at 55 military, naval and air force bases in the United States.