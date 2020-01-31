Aidan Gallagher releases melancholic song “I Love You”

Umbrella Academy actor Aidan Gallagher shows his skills outside acting today with a new song that he has recorded called “I Love You”.

The track marks the second fully self-produced and recorded Gallagher song after a series of other songs that he has recently released.

The new Gallagher song may be called “I Love You,” but he emphasizes that it is far from being a love song.

“I LOVE YOU” – PREMIERE MUSIC ONLY VIDEO

Fully self-recorded and produced in my bedroom in Toronto!

My 2nd completely self-recorded and produced song after “FOR YOU”

Warning: this is not a love song. Https://t.co/4Sn4OU0pJ0

– Aidan Gallagher (@AidanRGallagher) January 31, 2020

You can watch “I Love You” in the player below.

In June last year, he released a video clip for his song “For You.” The track was the first he produced himself with his new track that marked a continuation of this path.

“This is my first fully self-produced single, which I recorded in my garage on Logic,” Gallagher explained at the time. “I co-produced everything for that but always had the advantage of an experienced producer to work with.

“With this number I had to sort everything out myself, so if you hate it, then I am to blame. And if you like it, it would really make me happy and proud, “he continues. “I am also very curious to find out what people think the song is really about.”

If you have not heard it yet, view ‘For You’ below.

What do you think of the new Aidan Gallagher issue? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

