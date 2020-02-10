AI on steroids: much larger neural nets come with new hardware, say Bengio, Hinton and LeCun

Geoffrey Hinton, center. talks about what future deep learning neural networks can look like, flanked by Yann LeCun of Facebook, right, and Yoshua Bengio of the MILA institute of Montreal for Montreal, during a press conference at the 34th annual AAAI conference on artificial intelligence.

Tiernan Ray for ZDNet.

The emergence of special artificial intelligence chips and systems will “make many things possible that are not possible now,” said Geoffrey Hinton, professor at the University of Toronto, one of the godfathers of the ‘deep learning’ artificial intelligence school, during a press conference on Monday.

Hinton joined his countrymen, Yann LeCun of Facebook and Yoshua Bengio of the MILA Institute of Canada, fellow in-depth pioneers, in a meeting room of the Hilton Hotel on the sidelines of the 34th annual conference on AI by the Association for the Advancement or Artificial Intelligence. They spoke for 45 minutes with a small group of reporters on various topics, including AI ethics and what ‘common sense’ could mean in AI. All three had presented their latest research directions the night before.

With regard to hardware, Hinton commented in detail on the technical aspects that limit today’s neural networks. For example, the weights of a neural network should be used hundreds of times, he noted, and regularly and temporarily taught the weights. He said that the fact that graphics processing units (GPUs) have limited memory for weights and that they must constantly store and retrieve in external DRAM is a limiting factor.

Much larger memory capacity on the chip “will help with things like Transformer, for gentle attention,” said Hinton, referring to the wildly popular auto-regressive neural network developed in Google in 2017. Transformers, who use “key / value” pairs to store on storing and retrieving from memory could be much larger with a chip that has significantly embedded memory, he said.

LeCun and Bengio agreed, and LeCun noted that GPUs “force us to batch”, combining data samples into groups while passing through a neural network, “which is inefficient.” Another problem is that GPUs assume that neural networks are built from matrix products, which limits the type of transformations that scientists can build into such networks.

“Also scarce calculation, which is not handy for performing on GPUs …”, said Bengio, referring to instances where most data, such as pixel values, can be empty, with only a few significant bits to work on.

LeCun predicted that new hardware would lead to “much larger neural networks with scarce activations,” and he and Bengio both emphasized the interest in doing the same amount of work with less energy. However, LeCun defended AI against claims that it is an energy pig. “This idea that AI is eating the atmosphere is just wrong,” he said. “I mean, compare it to something like raising cows,” he went on. “The energy that Facebook uses every year for every Facebook user is 1500 watt hours,” he said. According to him, not much compared to other energy technologies.

The biggest problem with hardware, LeCun mused, is that it is a duopoly in terms of training between Nvidia, for GPUs, and Google’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), repeating a point he made at the International Solid State Circuits conference last year.

Even more interesting than hardware for training, LeCun said, is hardware design for inference. “For example, you now want to work on an augmented reality device and you need a chip that consumes milliwatts of power and runs on a battery all day.” LeCun reiterated a statement made a year ago that Facebook is working on various internal hardware projects for AI, including for inference, but he refused to go into details.

Today’s neural networks are small, Hinton noted, with really large networks with perhaps just ten billion parameters. AI can only promote progress on hardware by making much larger nets with an order of magnitude more weights. “There are a trillion synapses in a cubic centimeter of the brain,” he noted. “If there is such a thing as General AI, it would probably require a trillion synapses.”

Nobody really knows what “common sense” can look like in a machine, Bengio insisted. Hinton complained that people keep moving the goal posts, such as with natural language models. “We finally did it, and then they said it wasn’t really understanding, and you can find the pronouns in the Winograd Schema Challenge,” a question answering task used a benchmark for computer language. “We are now doing pretty well, and they want to find something else” to rate machine learning, he said. “It’s like arguing with a religious person, there’s no way to win.”

But, one reporter asked, as far as the public is concerned, it is not so much the lack of evidence of human understanding, but evidence that machines work in extraterrestrial ways, such as the “opponents.” Hinton replied that conflicting examples show that the behavior of classifiers is not yet entirely correct. “Although we can classify things correctly, the networks are definitely doing it for the wrong reasons,” he said. “Contradictory examples show us that machines do things differently than we do.”

LeCun pointed out that animals can be fooled just like machines. “You can design a test to make it suitable for a human, but it would not work for this other being,” he mused. Hinton agreed and noted that “domestic cats have the same limitation.”

“You have a cat lying on a flight of stairs, and if you bounce a football down the stairs towards a grooming, the cat will just see the ball bounce a bit until it hits the cat in the face.”

Another thing that could prove a huge advance for AI, all three agreed, is robotics. “We are at the start of a revolution,” said Hinton. “It becomes a big problem” for many applications such as vision. Instead of analyzing the entire content of a static image or video frame, a robot creates a new “observation model,” he said.

“You are going to look somewhere, and then look somewhere else, so it now becomes a sequential process that involves points of attention,” he explained.

Hinton predicted OpenAI’s work last year when manipulating a Rubik cube was a turning point for robotics, or rather, an “AlphaGo moment,” as he put it, referring to DeepMind’s Go computer.

LeCun agreed and said that Facebook carries out AI projects, not because Facebook itself is extremely interested in robotics, but because it is seen as an “important substrate for advances in AI research.”

It wasn’t all gee-whizz, the three scientists offered skepticism at some points. While most research into deep learning that matters is done in the open air, some companies claim AI while keeping the details secret.

“It’s hidden because it seems to make it important,” said Bengio, while in fact a lot of work in the depths of companies may not be groundbreaking. “Sometimes companies make it look much more sophisticated than it is.”

Bengio continued his role as one of the three much more outspoken about social issues of AI, such as building ethical systems.

When LeCun was asked about the use of actual recognition algorithms, he noted that technology can be used for good and bad purposes, and that much depends on the democratic institutions of society. But Bengio pushed something back and said, “What Yann says is clearly true, but prominent scientists have the responsibility to speak out.” LeCun believed that science is not “choosing society,” asking Bengio to respond: “I don’t say decide, I say we have to weigh because governments in some countries are open to that involvement . ”

Hinton, who regularly puts things aside with humor, noticed his biggest mistake regarding Nvidia at the end of the meeting. “I made a big mistake at Nvidia,” he said. “In 2009 I told an audience of 1,000 students to buy Nvidia GPUs to speed up their neural nets. I called Nvidia and said I just recommended your GPUs to 1,000 researchers, you can give me one for free, and she said no .

“What I should have done, if I was really smart, was to take all my savings and put in Nvidia shares. The stock was then $ 20, now about $ 250.”