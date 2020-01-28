AI license plate readers are cheaper - so drive carefully

The city of Rotterdam, New York, has only 45 police officers, but technology is increasing their reach. Every day a department computer registers the number plates of around 10,000 vehicles that travel through and around the city, using software connected to a network of cameras at important intersections and commercial areas.

“For example, suppose you had a bank robbed,” says Jeffrey Collins, a lieutenant who oversees the department’s uniform department. “You can look back and see every car that came by.” Officers can look back in time for a specific license plate, as well as the color, make and model of the car.

The Rotterdam program is an example of how improvements in artificial intelligence software offer police, companies and governments new or expanded opportunities for surveillance and research.

The current enthusiasm of the technology industry for AI was ignited by a breakthrough in research in 2012 that vastly improved the ability of software to recognize objects in photos. One result is progress in emerging projects such as autonomous vehicles and cancer-diagnosing software. In the real world, simpler applications of the technology have made tracking faces or license plates much cheaper and more accurate.

Automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, first appeared on police services in the 2000s, as specialized and expensive cameras. Collins says these devices nowadays usually cost between $ 15,000 and $ 20,000. But last year, Rotterdam embraced a newer generation of ALPR technology, software that can distinguish plates from more or less any conventional security camera. The Rotterdam supplier Rekor Systems only charges $ 50 per month to read records from a single camera.

“The software is much cheaper than buying a full system,” says Collins. “That can change everything.” In the past, drivers in Rotterdam were viewed by three conventional license plate readers, two fixed and one mounted on a police vehicle. Now, five of the city’s public security cameras are also connected to Rekor’s software, which significantly increases police visibility of the movement of local vehicles.

What happened in Rotterdam is the latest version of a now familiar story: just like microchips and smartphones, the ALPR technology is changing from exotic to ubiquitous. Because AI software helps computers understand the real world, the effects of democratizing technology can be particularly striking – and important to some.

“The software is much cheaper than buying a complete system.”

Lt. Jeffrey Collins, PD in Rotterdam

Rekor’s technology has also broadened the police network in Sands Point, New York, a thriving village on the north coast of Long Island. When police chief Thomas Ruehle discovered the company at a conference in October last year, his department, with just 20 employees, already had a conventional license plate reader system that was purchased over ten years ago. Within a few months, his officers started logging the record of every vehicle that went in and out of Sands Point, thanks to seven security cameras linked to Rekor’s software. “We have every access point to our village,” says Ruehle. “It makes it a gated community without setting up a port.”

Ruehle says the new software is considerably more accurate than the conventional ALPR system of his department, because he reads plates correctly about 97 percent of the time, compared to about 80 percent for older technology.

Rekors technology originated in open source software called OpenALPR, released in 2015 by Matthew Hill, now the company’s chief science officer. He was working somewhere else as a software engineer at that time and wanted a side project that would help him learn more about machine vision. To his surprise, OpenALPR quickly attracted the attention of people with a professional interest in reading license plates. “People compared my project that lasted six weeks with these older ALPR cameras and the accuracy was up to standard,” says Hill.

Hill built a company around the project and made technology more precise by switching his conventional image coding algorithms for the neural network technology that started the recent AI boom. His company was taken over last year by Novume, a listed security company that was later renamed Rekor. Hill’s technology is now being used by US police, the Department of Defense, and is being offered by Nokia to cities that want to improve their digital infrastructure.

.