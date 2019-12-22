AI is profoundly changing business SaaS, says Emergence Capital

Loading...

The worst kept secret about business software is that it is not used much. Or at least, it is not used as much as one might think, given that companies pay millions of dollars in seat licenses for things. That is why a whole new business industry like People.ai has emerged to automate tasks such as completing forms in Salesforce.

Therefore, the big challenge of business software is commitment, how to make people use it. Is it possible that some type of artificial intelligence code, by giving constant feedback on the signals in the data, can solve that problem?

That is the bet made by venture capitalist Jake Saper, who is a partner of Emergence Capital, which has offices in San Francisco and near San Mateo, California. Saper has invested in a large number of new companies that use machine learning in the way he expects to change, which means that an employee interacts with the software. They include Vymo, Guru, Textio and Chorus.ai.

"Our hypothesis is that cloud software will be increasingly customized, adapted to me as an employee," Saper said in a phone call with ZDNet. "And we call this training networks."

Being hyper-adapted is one way that the software presumably offers a more personal commitment to an individual employee.

The network of trainers, from Saper's point of view, is a thing that replaces the old guild system, in which you would learn a teacher to learn a trade. In a modern world of remote work, there are fewer and fewer opportunities for people to be together in a physical space, or even in contact during a certain time zone. "We have to find more scalable models to help people do jobs when they are more geographically dispersed," Saper said.

Enter the AI-driven coach, software that is informed about best practices and is always awake and never takes vacations and becomes more specific as you interact with an employee.

Vymo is a good example. Your sales application lives on a smartphone and tracks the movement of the sales representative when they are away from home. You will use a variety of machine learning approaches for surface recommendations, such as calling the nearest prospect on a tour of a certain part of the city.

"You must build the product in such a way that it generates really intense use," notes Saper of Vymo and the other programs. "The use will determine the success of these products, because the use generates more data that makes the product better and better."

Emergence Capital

The other programs also depend on user participation to improve program comments. Guru does "collaborative knowledge management," according to Saper.

"Within an organization there is a lot of knowledge in people's heads, and the idea behind Guru is that to gain access to all that knowledge, an organization’s knowledge is disaggregated into cards, such as a card on how to process this refund, or a card to handle this customer objection, "Saper explained. "The idea is that these cards be proactively presented to a sales representative or a customer service representative while they have that convention, so that the knowledge they need is found wherever they are, when they need it."

Saper compares Guru's program with "Clippy," the unfortunate utility of Microsoft Windows that would show a small animated clip that offers advice during your computer session. "Clippy sucked," Saper acknowledged. "It was nice and fun, but Clippy's depth of knowledge was limited; imagine that, but they were actually built in 2019, with all the machine learning we have available for us."

Chorus.ai is a program that connects to a Zoom video call and listens to the dialogue. Chorus can help train a sales representative in real time in the following best answer to answer a prospect's question. As an interesting side note, Emergence also supports Zoom, and Saper believes that Zoom will become a very broad platform for new companies such as Chorus. "We believe there will be coaching network companies created on top of Zoom."

Coaching networks, if they take off as expected by Saper, mark a change from the previous two waves of cloud computing, a change that Saper feels is profound. The first wave was led by Salesforce, in which Emergence was the first investor. (Emergency focuses on investments in early stages). Salesforce's promise was simply to reduce costs by replacing the investment of the physical data center with cloud-based code. It was radical twenty years ago and is now the norm for software.

Salesforce led another cloud pioneer, Veeva Systems, which Emergence also funded. Veeva is a set of applications for life science companies. The idea was that an application could be more valuable if it executed central processes that are very specific to an industry, such as the management of compliance documents for clinical trials.

"I think that era of software is being commercialized," Saper said of the previous two eras of the cloud. These tools are predominantly "workflow" tools. They establish a static way for people to work, and that is becoming increasingly easy to build. So what is the "pit" in the era of cloud 3.0 of Vymo and Guru and Chorus? Asks Saper. It is "the data network, not just the data, unless they are constantly updated with the use of the product." The idea is that a product like Vymo, as it is used, contains ideas about a seller.

"Imagine a world where Vymo ends up triumphing wildly," Saper said. "It becomes the most insightful database in the world about what makes a sales representative successful, this type of representative that responds to this type of perspective in this way ends up increasing its closing rate by 15%."

Such ideas are those that "create pits of data in these products over time," Saper said. Once successful, nobody wants to extract a product because it contains accumulated value. "If we are right that it is the next great software application, if you can build your use pit fast enough, it will be very difficult for someone to enter and move you," Saper said.

On the contrary, they may want to expand their use.

Which leads Saper to another of his great ideas: the price of software will have to change for Cloud 3.0 programs. "To set the price in an era of machine learning, you want to be sure that you are encouraging use," and that cannot, he insisted, be the typical Salesforce seat license model and the rest. "This is not something the industry has awakened."

The first thing you should do, Saper believes, is "identify a metric independent of the use that grows as your customer grows, and that your product has a significant and measurable impact." He offers Textio, one of the portfolio companies, as an example. Its technology for "augmented writing" can help a human resources manager produce better help search ads, the company's clams, guiding them as they write the ads with indications of what words to use.

"The way they quote is pretty smart," Saper said. It is not based on the number of recruiter positions you have, or the number of jobs, because that would deter use.

"Instead, what they have done is identify this agonist use metric that grows with the client, and that metric is simply the number of people the client plans to hire next year." In other words, Textio buyers pay according to the expected results.

Saper believes that many prices will go this route based on the results. He expects it to make pricing more complex for new businesses, but ultimately more fair for the user. "It will be harder" for the seller, he said. "You will really have to think about your business" to get the right price. But then, "building businesses is not easy" is the way Saper summarizes that.

Everything comes back to use. None of the data pits will happen without people spending time in the program. Which means that the strategy of "landing and expanding" of software companies, to find a champion in a department and then spread it by word of mouth of enthusiastic co-workers, becomes increasingly essential. The biggest danger for startups like Vymo and the rest is that someone buys them with a credit card, try them and then get tired of them and stay fallow.

That suggests that there will be a high level of machine learning in SaaS: that it is attractive, addictive and worthwhile.