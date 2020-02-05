AI in food and drink: 3 money-saving industrial benefits for 2020

Pratek Joshi, founder of Plutoshift, is a published author of nine books on artificial intelligence that has been featured in places such as Forbes 30 Under 30, CNBC, TechCrunch and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

A coherent data collection system can open new doors for industrial operators in the food and beverage industry. To build this system, they must use internet of things sensors that can collect data continuously. It must be an important component for companies that want to streamline their activities.

Collecting and storing data is crucial, but it is certainly not enough. It is still a major challenge to get insights from that data and use it correctly. A recent industrial survey among production professionals showed that only 12% automatically take action based on their data insights.

Food and beverage companies use artificial intelligence applications that can process and analyze data on critical assets such as water, chemicals and labor to optimize their activities at every level. As the food and beverage industry continues to use AI, the industry improves product quality and produces more SKUs, which are driven by continuous efforts to maintain safety standards at specific levels. These standards include their equipment, resources and operating performance.

Talk Joshi

The food and beverage industry had a turnover of $ 90.1 billion in 2018, but remains very complex and includes many moving parts. As competition between companies becomes more intense, small improvements are needed to stay ahead of competitors.

We have moved from a few early adopters to an increasing number of food and beverage outlets that use these technologies or try to use them in their daily work. These technologies offer the possibility to collect a wealth of data at almost every point of the food and beverage production process.

Here are three ways food and beverage companies can use AI in their daily activities to streamline production and improve their business results in 2020 and beyond.

Reduce unplanned downtime

Unplanned downtime can be harmful to large and small food and beverage companies and costs companies $ 50 billion annually. The use of AI applications can analyze thousands of incoming data points from existing systems and warn operators of impending maintenance problems before they become problems. This can significantly extend the life of equipment by addressing critical asset issues before they affect production.

AI applications can also determine the cause of equipment failure or safety incidents. This capability leads to centralized data readouts that can prevent redundancies and improve team collaboration. To further expand production, the ability to have complete control and insight into operations can be the difference between an average and extraordinary year.

Improve business efficiency

Almost half (48%) of production professionals say that their company uses spreadsheets or other manual data entry documents to monitor their company’s workflows. But the use of these data entry tools can cause its own problems, including the inefficient use of resources and the possibility of costly errors.

AI can automate processes and tasks to uncover inefficient use of assets, enable employees to view large amounts of data in real time, and reduce the unintended errors that can be caused by manual data entry. Almost half (49%) of the production professionals also said they use AI to increase the efficiency of their business processes. Companies can solve inefficiencies on production lines by using only data analysis. In addition, they can improve the process efficiency and yield of production facilities while maintaining optimum product quality control.

The use of these machines to perform food and beverage production tasks that previously required human labor can significantly reduce errors and inconsistencies and improve overall efficiency. These pieces of technology are also being used to measure the size and weight of products that enable companies to stay in compliance with food safety standards and regulations.

Automate micro-decisions to gain proactive insights

Repeated tasks that require constant supervision are better suited for AI. The ability to have a machine perform laborious tasks can significantly free employees and enable them to focus on more cognitively involved tasks, especially as the food and beverage industry is experiencing problems with less interest from young people to join the industry.

But the challenge remains to implement these forms of AI and automation in the food and beverage industry and production space as a whole, with 49% of respondents to a recent industry survey saying that automating tasks is a major business challenge.

AI applications can bridge the gap for employees who take on more data center tasks and help the food and beverage industry to strengthen its future staff.

With a mature data collection and analysis infrastructure, AI can automatically help you find ways to increase efficiency. Moreover, it can save money and keep operators informed of upcoming problems. However, a majority of manufacturers (84%) recently said that their data infrastructure could not automatically and continuously respond to their data intelligence. This offers opportunities to further utilize AI.

Food and beverage industry operators must find ways to make money with the oceans from data they already collect. Despite this realization, business challenges remain in following budget and costs. They have to connect production revenue, sensors and IoT hardware with the financial reality. When companies embrace these pieces of technology, they have the ability to gain insight into every stage of production.

As businesses continue to expand their business, the use of spreadsheets and other manual processes becomes cumbersome and inefficient. It slows a company’s ability to grow. By shifting the company’s focus to increasing use of technology, the food and beverage industry has the ability to profoundly impact operational efficiency and drive growth.