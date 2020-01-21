AI can do great things - If it doesn't burn the planet

Last month, researchers from OpenAI in San Francisco unveiled an algorithm capable of manipulating the pieces of a Rubik’s Cube with trial and error using a robot hand. It was a remarkable research score, but it required more than 1,000 desktop computers plus a dozen machines that run specialized graphics chips that make intensive calculations for several months.

The effort may have consumed approximately 2.8 gigawatt hours of electricity, estimates Evan Sparks, CEO of Determined AI, a startup that provides software to help companies manage AI projects. That is roughly the same as the output of three nuclear power plants during an hour. A spokesperson for OpenAI doubted the calculation and noted that it makes different assumptions. But OpenAI refused to disclose further details of the project or to estimate the electricity used.

Artificial intelligence routinely delivers surprising performance because computers learn to recognize images, converse, beat people in advanced games, and drive vehicles. But all that progress requires a staggering amount of computing power – and electricity – to devise and train algorithms. And as the damage caused by climate change becomes clearer, AI experts increasingly suffer from those energy needs.

“The concern is that machine learning algorithms generally consume more energy, use more data, train longer and longer,” says Sasha Luccioni, a postdoctoral researcher at Mila, a research institute for AI in Canada.

It is not just a concern for academics. As more companies in more industries start using AI, the fear grows that technology will only deepen the climate crisis. Sparks says Determined.ai works with a pharmaceutical company that already uses huge AI models. “As an industry, it is worth thinking about how we want to combat this,” he adds.

Some AI researchers think about it. They use tools to monitor the energy requirements of their algorithms or take measures to compensate for their emissions. A growing number are proclaiming the energy efficiency of their algorithms in research papers and at conferences. While the costs of AI are rising, the AI ​​industry is developing a new appetite for algorithms that burn less kilowatts.

“The concern is that machine learning algorithms generally consume more and more energy, use more data, train longer and longer.”

Sasha Luccioni, Mila

Luccioni recently helped launch a website that allows AI researchers to roughly calculate the carbon footprint of their algorithms. She also tests a more advanced approach – code that can be added to an AI program to track the energy consumption of individual computer chips. Luccioni and others also try to convince companies that offer tools for tracking code performance, including a certain amount of energy or carbon footprint. “Hopefully this goes to full transparency,” she says. “So that people will include in the footnotes” we have emitted X tons of carbon, which we compensate. “

The energy needed to power advanced AI has been on a steep upward curve for some time. Data published by OpenAI show that the computing power required for important AI landmarks, such as DeepMind’s Go-playing program AlphaZero, has doubled every 3.4 months – increased 300,000 times between 2012 and 2018. That is faster than the speed at which computing power has historically increased, the phenomenon known as Moore’s Law (named after Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel.)

The recent developments in natural language processing – an AI technique that helps machines to parse, interpret and generate text – have proved particularly power hungry. A research paper from a team from UMass Amherst discovered that training a single large NLP model can use as much energy as a car during its entire lifetime, including the energy needed to build it.

Training a powerful machine-learning algorithm often means that you use huge benches with computers for days, if not weeks. The fine tuning required to perfect an algorithm, for example by searching through different neural network architectures to find the best, can be particularly computationally intensive. However, it remains difficult to measure how much energy AI actually consumes for all hand-wringing, and even harder to predict how much a problem it could become.

.