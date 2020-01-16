AI can combat climate change, but there is a snag: optimization is not automatically the same as emission reduction

Yoshua Bengio, left, of the Montreal MILA Institute for AI and Andrew Ng of LandingAI, during the December panel discussion on Ai for climate change. “The kind of projects we’re talking about in this workshop could potentially be much more effective than a more incremental improvement in GANs, or something like that,” said Bengio.

Climate change AI

The good news for planet Earth is that artificial intelligence has a number of brilliant tools that can slow or reverse global warming. The bad news is that not much will happen unless AI somehow finds the right goals, known as the “objective function.”

In a workshop on climate change AI in mid-December, hundreds of scientists gathered in Vancouver during the NeurIPS AI conference, including some of the Illuminati of machine learning. The event was sponsored by Google’s DeepMind, Microsoft and ElementAI, the AI ​​software and services company co-founded by Yoshua Bengio, a star in the field of deep learning. Organizers were from Climate Change AI, a group of volunteer researchers from institutions around the world.

The participants discussed countless ways to implement neural networks for climate science, including real-time weather forecasts, making buildings more energy efficient and designing better materials for solar panels.

This is the trick: all projects specify a task to be optimized that is not directly linked to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the stated goal of all mitigation of global warming, and without this it is not clear that meaningful changes can take place.

A report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last year started that “without global warming and urgent mitigation ambition in the coming years, leading to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, global warming 1 , 5 ° C in the following decades, leading to irreversible loss of the most vulnerable ecosystems and crisis after crisis for the most vulnerable people and societies. ”

The main speaker at the event, Jeff Dean from Google, put the problem bluntly. He offered a graph based on data from the IPCC report, which shows how the planet should take steps to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 10% per year, representing hundreds of “gigatons” of CO2 emissions. reduction, while the world currently raises CO2 emissions by a few percent each year. This must happen in the next decade to prevent the irreversible effects that the IPCC is talking about. “We have almost no time to take action,” Dean said.

Also: An AI payout? Do companies have to reward society for lost jobs?

Many of the fifty-two papers accepted for the workshop are breathtaking in the ingenuity with which they apply machine learning to climate issues, but they are far from the task of actually reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Jeff Dean from Google has prepared a slide with data on the required CO2 emission reductions, based on the work of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. “We have almost no time to take action,” Dean said.

Google

An article written by scientists from GE Global Research, the Georgia Institute of Technology and others, and recommended ‘best article’, uses a so-called ‘invertible residual network’, a technique developed by Google’s DeepMind in recent years. The I-ResNet program can take photos of clouds with a resolution of 1 kilometer and, pixel by pixel, categorize what type of cloud it is – “Altostratus”, “Nimbostratus”, “Deep convection”, etc. Types of clouds in the world has an impact on climate models, so you cannot really model the climate with great accuracy without knowing which species are present and to what extent.

Image from the article “Cumulo: A Data Set for Learning Cloud Classes”, by Valentina Zantedeschi et. already.

Valentina Zantedeschi et. already.

Such work has the potential to improve forecasting, but in itself it is clearly far from actually proposing measures that will lead to a reduction in greenhouse gases. Much of the work has that quality: it lays the foundation for years of research, but it is not always clear how optimization will lead to emission reduction.

In fact, the organizers, led by David Rolnick, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, published a 100-page report full of fascinating projects last summer, such as improving the prediction of the energy network or better predicting road traffic , or how to design better agriculture. In each of those cases, a single optimization cannot lead to emission reduction. For example, improving the “shared mobility” culture, such as Uber and Lyft, by making it more efficient, can generally lead to more kilometers driven, as Lynn Kaack, a scientist at ETH Zurich, noted in a piece about machine learning in transport. This is known as the “Jevons paradox,” which they describe as “a situation in which increased efficiency nevertheless leads to a higher overall demand.” In other words, optimizing something for productivity or because of higher profits can even worsen the greenhouse gas situation.

ZDNet contacted panel members and Rolnick and the other organizers by e-mail. Representatives from Yoshua Bengio and Andrew Ng from LandingAI said they could not respond to this article in time. The other organizers did not respond to multiple emails.

However, there is interesting perspective to be gained from the panel discussion that day, involving Bengio and Ng and Dean, along with Carla Gomes from Cornell University and Lester Mackey from Microsoft. One of the organizers, Priya Donti, a PhD student at Carnegie Mellon in computer science and government policy, asked the panel members an insightful question: how can AI as a discipline stimulate working on climate change, since the focus for the discipline is often on the number of published articles versus the number of reduced tons of carbon?

Bengio replied: “change your objective function”, which generated a lot of laughter. “The kind of projects we are talking about in this workshop can potentially be much more effective than a more incremental improvement in GANs, or something like that.”

Carla Gomes, center, which runs the “Computational Sustainability” program at Cornell University, flanked by Andrew Ng of LandingAI, left, and Lester Mackey of Microsoft, right. AI, Gomes said, is “unfortunately developed for a single purpose,” and for ethical AI, she said, “we really need to develop systems that can understand the effects of different dimensions.”

Climate change AI

It was a bitter observation about the field, but the panel members acknowledged a deeper problem, that making good neural networks alone will not lead to emission reduction. Rolnick asked the panel members what should be done about AI that improves fossil fuel discovery, which could potentially lead to a Jevons paradox of increased CO2. Bengio replied again, much laughter, “publicly ashamed.” Gomes replied that AI “unfortunately developed for a single purpose (…) that we really need to develop systems that can understand the consequences of different dimensions.”

Even that may not be enough. AI may need external forces to steer and shape its optimisations. This may mean that the cost benefits of “smarter everything” – IoT, smart cities, ride sharing, etc. – must be brought into line with the aim of reducing emissions. And that may require increased regulation if private companies cannot commit themselves seriously.

It is easy to be happy with the work shown in December as well as discouraged by the lack of imminent progress in emission reduction. However, one of the invited speakers, Felix Creutzig, who is the author of the IPCC report, had a more optimistic view of the big picture.

Creutzig was asked by a spectator if the field is kidding himself, “wasting time wandering the important issues that are missing out on policy?”

“I wouldn’t be too pessimistic about it,” he replied. “We have technologies that are already available” such as electric vehicles, “and there is a lot of pressure to change, so I wouldn’t be too pessimistic about something that doesn’t happen.”

Updating: After the publication of the article, organizer Priya Donti was in contact via e-mail. Donti writes that “there is still a lot of work to be done, both inside and outside machine learning” and that the type of work shown in the workshop must be “applied in parallel to (or to speed up) actions of other types, such as policy. “Donti also refers to several” practical challenges “for the field. “These include forging meaningful connections between ML practitioners and those from other relevant fields, uniting and standardizing data from different sources, integrating proposed solutions with legacy systems and changing incentives within the ML field to be impactful encourage work on climate change. ”