AI and human soft skills will stimulate leadership priorities in 2020s, thinks LinkedIn survey

Understanding technologies such as AI and a strong mastery of human soft skills will be an important theme in the C-level workforce in the coming decade, according to a new LinkedIn survey.

More than half of the more than 14,000 respondents indicated that a focused and caring mentality was the number one quality leader should strive for, followed by the ability to embrace technology and the willingness to be agile and agile.

Soft skills – such as emotional intelligence and the ability to be motivated, engaging and inspiring – remain an important trait for leaders over the course of the decade, the study found. It is also striking that the majority of employees feel that they are taking more definitive action compared to their leadership when it comes to actually implementing these qualities and preparing for the future of work.

“The world of work is changing rapidly and leaders need to adjust their own skills and mindsets to address future trends and challenges,” LinkedIn wrote in a blog post explaining the survey findings. “Our findings show that although leaders may feel that they are prepared, their employees are not so sure and often have more confidence in their own adaptability.”

Meanwhile, another LinkedIn report suggests that employers are looking for talent with a broad mix of technical and soft skills. From analysis and blockchain to creativity and persuasion, employees are expected to have a set of hard and soft skills that companies need to remain competitive in the 2020s. Here’s a look at the employee skills mix from LinkedIn’s list:

The Soft Skills companies need the most in 2020

creativity

Persuasion

Collaboration

Adaptability

Emotional intelligence

The hard skills that companies need most in 2020