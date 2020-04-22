AI and Data Hardware Infrastructure Optimization: The granulate reaches $ 12 million in Series A funding

With the world still locked in, the economy has had a consequent impact and the reigning uncertainty supreme, we do not see as much funding news as before. It comes as no surprise. What is surprising is today’s news.

Granulate, an Israeli company that optimizes real-time infrastructure performance and allows businesses to reduce calculated costs and increase revenue, has announced today that it has raised $ 12 million in Series A. funds. run by Insight Partners, one of the world’s largest investment funds focused on large-scale software companies, with the participation of TLV Partners and Hetz Ventures.

ZDNet contacted Asaf Ezra, co-founder and CEO of Granulate, to talk about what makes granulation special enough to take advantage of it.

Low level optimization, high level cost reduction

Ezra and his co-founder, Tal Saiag, have a story shared by many Israeli startup founders. They met more than a decade ago and served together in one of Israel’s finest technology intelligence units. Ezra said that as well as adding them to their problem-solving and initiative-taking skills, they also had some technical influence.

Ezra and Saiag were exposed to the complexities of Linux servers and the Linux kernel. They learned how to fine-tune Linux for better performance, and when talking with Linux business and expert users, they realized that there was a recurring theme there. Not only in the need to optimize low levels for better performance under stress, but also in ways to achieve them.

The granulate was founded in 2018, and its founders have assembled a team largely of graduates from the same intelligence unit where they were a part. Initially, they aimed to develop a product in the area of ​​cybersecurity, but ultimately focused on optimizing hardware performance.

Grain promises something difficult to convey, especially in today’s economic climate: doing more with your hardware, without updating them.

Ezra acknowledged that in today’s economic climate, cost reduction is a key goal for organizations. In this regard, Granulate may be one of the lucky ones to take advantage of the new priorities: “We are in a unique position to help businesses with the most pressing issue today, reducing costs, so it is also a opportunity. ” Ezra said.

But how does granulation help organizations optimize their infrastructure and reduce their cost? This is the $ 12 million question we finally analyzed with Ezra. The term “optimized infrastructure” translates to solving very specific low-level problems, such as thread scheduling, connection connections and inter-process communication.

Anyone who has worked with any server knows how difficult it is to deal with it. For a number of reasons, Granulate chose to focus on Linux servers. First, Linux dominates data centers everywhere. So that made sense from a market segment point of view and data availability. And then the open-source nature of Linux meant that Granulate could work with it without roadblocks.

The concept of agents is central to the functioning of the granulate. Component-based on the user-level kernels and components, granulation agents can be installed on any Linux server (bare metal or virtual machine) and support any architecture, whether it be data environments, multiple environments, or hybrid clouds.

Agents deduce from resource usage patterns how to best adapt the machine to the load applied to it, creating a streamlined application environment. What’s more, in the process, agents collect performance metrics, which can be integrated into existing control tools like Prometheus, New Relic, or AppDynamics.

Freelance agents

Ezra said granule control tool integrations are made on a case-by-case basis. However, agents collect metadata that is not far from the control tools they already collect, so adding new integrations is not difficult. The same goes for deployment. Granulated agents are autonomous, so there is not much difference in the way they are deployed in different environments.

Granulation agents can also be deployed with Chef or Ansible or other tools. However, in bare metal, agents may be more involved. Part of it has to do with agents having access to more data, more server settings, in bare metal environments.

The granulation agents then attach to the servers, collect data, and then use that data to identify patterns of usage that allow them to optimize for those servers. We are under the impression that this is a typical machine learning case. We were right about machine learning, but we were wrong about the typical part.

The role of agents is not just to collect data and then send it to the Granulate servers through a pipeline to form machine learning models. Agents are self-employed – not just data collection but machine learning training and inference are all stakeholders.

The granulated secret sauce is its autonomous agent. Agents use machine learning to identify patterns in server usage and intervene to optimize them.

This happens for a number of reasons, according to Ezra. This approach allows granulated agents to work with less data and with less latency. Perhaps more importantly, each agent experiences different payloads as it is deployed on a server with unique workloads. This autonomous approach allows each agent to adapt to their environment.

One point Ezra extended is that agents use localized data generated by repetitive processes, such as requesting a web server. This process is repeated many times over a set period of time, and the agents involved are to focus on the recent history of the server to which they are attached, rather than using historical data to build their models.

Some initial configuration parameters can be obtained from parameters, but after that, they are based on real-time data and quickly build their own environment-specific model. Ezra was adamant about this approach: “You don’t want what happened a week ago to affect the strategy of what you do now. The burdens can be completely different.”

The Data Agent Monitor Slider window is only a few seconds long. Data is also used on the environmental agents being used, but in a different way. In a cluster that runs on a server type with the granulate before, things like machine number or CPU and machine memory parameters become features of the machine learning model for agents.

100% use is not recommended but performance improvement

Infrastructure optimization is good. But is there such a thing as over-optimization? In one of the use cases of granulation, where the priority was to maximize cost reduction, the customer started by reducing the cluster size and removing machines. The granulate reported that they continued to reach the pre-granulated SLA and achieved a staggering 33% cost reduction.

“Most companies have 35% of IT infrastructure utilization or less due to strict service quality and stability needs. Granulate solves the compromise between service quality and costs by providing to customers better results, “said Ezra.

However, he added that 100% achievement is something that they do not recommend to anyone. Clusters have filtering capabilities that eliminating this “deployment” could have a detrimental effect on performance or even lead to downtime in the event of traffic spikes or hardware failures.

Cost reduction is one way to benefit from optimizing infrastructure performance. Another, very popular with AdTech, is maintaining the same infrastructure and getting better results using it.

But there is another way to benefit from performance optimization, said Ezra: “You don’t necessarily have to reduce the size of your cluster. You can reduce the capacity of your cluster machines while improving performance and gaining a lot. header. You can scale and make better decisions. ”

Also, as Ezra added, not everyone has the same goal: to minimize infrastructure-related costs. Others choose to maintain the same infrastructure, but benefit from the higher performance they can get. For e-commerce or AdTech clients, for example, increasing their performance means a competitive advantage.

In a way, Ezra said, what granulation does is the equivalent of having a dedicated driver server and tuning system administration servers at all times, but faster and more efficient than any other administrator. system possibly.

In terms of plans, the goal is to triple the size of the Granulat team and expand its clientele. Ezra said he thinks of the A-Series of granulate not only as a cash injection, but also as a partnership, as Insight Partners has a proven track record in expanding SaaS companies.