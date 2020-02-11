Ahern does not believe that a large number of FF-TDs would support the SF coalition

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern does not believe that a large number of Fianna Fail TDs would support a coalition with Sinn Féin.

He said that the party was still resigned to its performance in the elections and that Sinn Féin was “the driving force” in forming a government.

Now that all the Dail seats in the 33rd Dail have been filled, attention has shifted to the form of the next government.

When the new Dáil meets for the first time, Fianna Fáil will have 38 seats, Sinn Féin 37 and Fine Gael 35.

Sinn Féins leader Mary Lou McDonald said yesterday that she is starting talks with other left-wing parties like the Greens and the Social Democrats with the aim of putting together “something new and constructive”.

Fianna Fáil’s former chairman, Bertie Ahern, told Newstalk Breakfast that a Sinn Féin alliance is unlikely to be supported if Ms. McDonald does not put together a left-wing government.

He explained what he thought would happen next: “First and foremost – the rest of this week – I think it will be Mary Lou since she has the right to do [go out] to see if she they can get coalition of the left … talk to Labor, Social Democrats, People Before Profit, the Greens and the Independents.

“I can’t see that it’s a success … but it could be. There are a significant number of rural independents – at least ten – from a group who are like-minded enough … who have received strong voices.”

He suggested that Sinn Féin be at the forefront of the government negotiations, adding that he believed that an agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would lead to a “great response from the people”.

If no left-wing government is formed, this would leave a Fianna Fáil / Sinn Féin coalition – with the likely support of a smaller party – as one of the most obvious routes to majority.

However, Mr. Ahern argued: “I don’t think there will be a significant number of Fianna Fáil people who say that as soon as Mary Lou finishes her project, if she doesn’t get it, we are ready to step in ‘… I don’t think that will be there.

“I think Fianna Fáil’s challenge is how to reorganize and build for the future – because there is always the question of the next election.”

He also suggested that it would be very difficult for him to see how a “Revolving Taoiseach” agreement would work if this prospect emerged during the negotiations.

Main picture: File photo by Bertie Ahern. Image: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie