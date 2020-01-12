The title is perhaps almost out of reach, with a distance of 14 points to Liverpool, but City is again the best of the rest.

Second place City is two points ahead of Leicester, which lost 2-1 to Southampton on Saturday.

The game was aimless until the 18th minute before City scored three in the next 10 minutes to seize control. Two first goals came from Mahrez, who last scored a brace in September 2018. Then there was Aguero’s goal to tie Henry’s record – a powerful, curly shot with the right outside the area.

Kevin De Bruyne waved a perfectly timed pass from deep to give Gabriel Jesus an easy finish in the first half of the time he was stopped. Aguero made five in the 57th minute, strolling through Villa’s defense before hitting the ball past goalie Orjan Nyland. He completed his hat trick in the 81st.

It was the seventh time this season in all competitions that City scored at least four goals in a match, and the club’s biggest EPL win since beating Watford 8-0 in September. Villa’s only goal came from the penalty of Anwar El-Ghazi during the stoppage, when his team was already six times lower.

Villa drops to 18th in the table after Watford had won at Bournemouth earlier Sunday.

DRINKING WATER

It was a miserable return to action for Danny Drinkwater in his first game for Villa on loan from Chelsea.

Unusually, all his last three Premier League games have been defeated for City – for Chelsea in 2018, for Burnley last month in his only game with a disappointing loan period, and now for Villa.

Against City, the midfielder seemed like a shadow of the player who won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016. Since then, injuries and a lack of opportunities at Chelsea have damaged a promising career.

Mahrez dribbled past Drinking Water for his first goal. Moments later, David Silva snatched the ball from him before feeding Mahrez for City’s second. Drinking water almost gave away another goal in the beginning of the second half when a loose pass at Aguero ended.

WATFORD ACCESS

A month ago, Watford looked dead for relegation, but Nigel Pearson turned things around.

Since his appointment as manager, Watford has played six games in the EPL, won four and only lost one. Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth lifted the team from the relegation zone to 17th place above Villa, Bournemouth and Norwich.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra set the goals for Watford, with some help from disorganized defenses by Bournemouth, who won one win in the last 11 EPL matches. The Bournemouth fans have booed their team to the full.

