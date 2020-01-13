Aguero breaks record as City Thrash Villa

“I want to score more and more goals, but it all depends on my teammates.”

City showed its best side when three goals in the first half hour put Villa off the pitch.

Mahrez opened the game after 18 minutes and doubled City’s lead six minutes later before Aguero tied Henry four minutes later. Jesus did four with a halftime goal before Aguero broke the record with his second 12 minutes in the second half and topped the cake with his third nine minutes during the break.

Anwar El Ghazi scored Villa Trost with a penalty in added time, but Villa is third.

The third goal also gave Aguero his 12th league hat trick, another new record.

Meanwhile, Watford left the relegation zone after a 3-0 win in Bournemouth the day before.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra scored the goals as Watford caught up with coach Nigel Pearson.

Roberto Pereyra celebrates his goal for Watford in Bournemouth on Sunday. Credit: Getty Images

“It’s a very big result, a great win and the players have worked very hard to secure it,” said Pearson.

“It is a very positive step in the right direction for us.

“We ended up having good winners, but it was a game we had to fight and protect our goal with a lot of perseverance.”

Doucoure gave Watford the lead just before the break, Deeney added a second 25 minutes before the end, and Pereyra completed the win in added time, dropping Bournemouth to second place.

Watford has taken 13 out of 15 points since Pearson officially took charge, and after nine defeats in eleven games, an injured Bournemouth team is under pressure.

“We are in a difficult moment and have to stand up,” said Eddie Howe, manager of Bournemouth.

“We all learn from these moments and the team has to take responsibility.

“It was difficult for us today, we had a strong team and a good balance. It’s disappointing. We are always worried if we don’t win. We really wanted to do well. The first goal damaged us mentally and we didn’t done. ” recover. “

In the meantime, Sam Kerr may still be looking for her first goal for Chelsea, but the Matildas captain has released another super-back assistant to help her team win 6-1 against Bristol City.

Kerr started on the bench at the English women’s Super League clash, but like their debut against Reading last week, Chelsea took a 1-0 lead at the start of the game to beat their opponents.

Tanya Oxtoby prepared the start in the 15th minute. Ebony Salmon bet on a loose ball to score the goal. A 28th-minute equalizer from Beth England gave Chelsea the lead and the blues continued to attack, scoring in the closing stages of the first half.

