“AGT: The Champions”: Transcend Duo, Sandou Trio Russian Bar up game

SALT LAKE CITY – The two acrobatic acts from Utah on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” put everything in the final round of the show on Monday evening.

It started with the Salt Lake-based trapeze artists Duo Transcend.

“Tonight we are doing something that we have never done before. We are both so nervous, but we have committed ourselves. We trust each other.”

For example, Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen, half of Duo Transcend, introduced the routine – the second performance of the night.

In earlier episodes of “AGT”, Duo Transcend has increased the danger by blindfolding halfway through a routine. But during the final, Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen and her husband, Tyce Nielsen, did something they had never done before: they both wore blindfolds all the time – for all three minutes and 30 seconds.

It was their most dramatic performance to date.

The Nielsens – one of the 10 last acts during the Monday evening episode – moved below and above the trapeze bar, sometimes hanging upside down, sometimes flips. And then Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen moved on to one of the scariest movements of Duo Transcend – a movement she’d never blindfolded before. While her husband sat upright on the trapezoidal bar, she walked over his left arm and made it to his right shoulder.

“AGT” Judge Simon Cowell watched with his mouth agape, adjusting his glasses while Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen slightly wobbled and found foot. And then another scary movement came: the big drop of her husband’s right shoulder. The judges and the crowd screamed as she fell through the sky before making a safe landing by grabbing hold of Tyce Nielsen’s feet.

Both artists were dripping with sweat when the act was over. Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen was visibly emotional. Tyce Nielsen raised his fist in the air. The two shared a hug and kiss.

“We wanted to be the best artists we could be, and we just wanted to be stronger in our act, but it made us stronger in our relationship,” said Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen in a clip broadcast before the routine.

The jury members had nothing but praise for the execution.

“You are so fascinating,” Judge Heidi Klum told the couple. “It was incredible, it was all feeling and feeling, and I know you’ve never done this before. You’ve really stepped up your game.”

“I think this was the best performance we’ve ever seen of these two. It was such a big risk,” Judge Simon Cowell added. “It was so hard what you just did. So dangerous. … You want to be better, you push yourself. I can see how much this means to you. ”

Trae Patton / NBC

Duo Transcend has received the support of the jury since its first appearance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2018. And during last week’s episode of “AGT: The Champions,” the jury members pushed the action to the final round after the super fan vote don’t give Duo Transcend sufficient votes.

“Thank you, judges, for believing in us,” Mary Ellen Wolfe-Nielsen said with emotion.

Interestingly enough, Duo Transcend’s biggest competition at the show is another acrobatic routine from Utah.

Cassie Sandou from Price, Utah, has stunned the judges the entire season with her high-flying Russian baract, and that was no different on Monday evening.

Well, apart from the fact that she has added nails, flames and a blindfold to the show.

It was the last act of the night. Blindfolded, Sandou stepped through the flames, jumped from the Russian bar and flew high into the air, landing safely back at a bar that was held just inches above the nails.

“Literally every time we see you, you raise your bar and you get better,” Judge Alesha Dixon said. “One of the things I like about you is the way you control that stage, your stage presentation, your showhood. You are a superhero! ”

“After that you completely threw the competition open,” added Cowell. “I think this is one of the top 2 tonight. … I thought I knew where this game would go earlier, and this completely changed my mind. ”

NBC will broadcast the results of “AGT: The Champions” on Monday, February 17 at 7 p.m. MST.