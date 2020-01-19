Alesha Dixon of America’s Got Talent recently commented on her struggles with imposter syndrome and her uncertainties when she started in the industry. Dixon talks about school life and self-doubt as a young girl as well as the nerves that came to BGT at the start.

Alesha Dixon on loss of trust

Alesha Dixon, whom we all know and love now, was not the confident spark that we see on our screens every week. Dixon recently spoke to The Mirror and confidently discussed her struggles when she was younger.

“At school I was a contradiction. On the outside, I was a confident, brave person who did it and was not afraid. But inside I always had a problem in my head, moments of self-doubt that made me question my skills. “

Alesha Dixon

Got Talent wasn’t the first show Alesha sat as a judge. She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, where she made her TV judge debut. Alesha wasn’t sure of her skills when it came to this big role in a prime time TV show.

“I felt pretty depressed, but I was ultimately able to get the bigger picture. I had to say to myself that if I hadn’t been able to do that, I wouldn’t have been offered the job, and I’ve had the best three years – it’s one of the best jobs of my life.

Alesha Dixon at Strictly Come Dancing

It appears that Dixon has burst the bubble of uncertainty as it now faces the new challenge from “The Champions” in the United States. Dixon recently spoke to Talent Recap and discussed the differences between AGT & BGT and why she is interested in doing this to start a new career in the United States.

Alesha Dixon reveals Simon Cowell’s most annoying trait

Dixon is not a bit new to Simon Cowell, although this is the first time they can be seen together on AGT, they both worked on the British version. Dixon revealed what Simon’s most annoying trait is and what you don’t expect!

“There is no day when auditions are over without Simon meowing or making cat noises. It’s his own little joke that only he plays and only he finds it funny.”

Alesha Dixon on Simon Cowell

