Agriculture secy. Says China agreement ends need for agricultural aid

Given that China plans to buy more agricultural products from the United States this year under a Phase 1 trade agreement with China, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture said Monday that a third year of trade-related aid to farmers was not needed.

Farmers have increasingly depended on US government aid to survive in the past two years, as exports have lagged during the US-China trade war. But USDA secretary Sonny Perdue said China will soon start buying agricultural goods in the US to meet the $ 40 billion in agricultural purchase contracts, which will reduce the need for more help from growers.

China, which typically buys most of its U.S. agricultural products in the fall and early winter, is likely to change the timing of its purchases, Perdue said.

“If China wants to achieve this, and we believe it is, we believe they will need to shop earlier than the traditional US export season,” said Perdue at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting.

His comments came a day after US President Donald Trump spoke to the convention and promised farmers that the deal would be good for them.

Washington and Beijing signed the pact on January 15, although tariffs on major U.S. agricultural exports have not been abolished and structural economic differences have not been addressed.

Perdue said the third installment of a $ 16 billion aid package announced in May will be “immediately” paid to farmers, but they should not expect an aid package in 2020.

China bought about 60% of U.S. soybean exports before the trade war and was also a major buyer of sorghum, dairy, and pork.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Er said Chinese companies would buy American products “based on market conditions” and doubt that the country would meet its obligations under the pact.

Growers are used to dealing with seasonality in the export program and could afford to wait without new trade support, said Lane Osswald, 44, a farmer from Eldorado, Ohio.

“Everyone is prepared for the South American harvest to come onto the market every year,” said Osswald.

Soybean futures have fallen 1.3% since the trade agreement was signed.

The China Agreement and the recent adoption of the agreement between the United States and Mexico and Canada will allow farmers to thrive, Perdue said.

According to Reuters / Ipsos survey data, Trump gained support from American farming families in late 2019 when Trump announced the trade deal before he signed it. Farmers largely voted for Trump in 2016.

