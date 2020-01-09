Loading...

MOUSSA DEMBELE is the subject of intense speculation with a trained tug of war about the player’s signature of at least two Premier League parties.

The former Celtic striker, who signed for Lyon for more than £ 20 million two summers ago, has made an even greater impression since he went to France and now has clubs in line to spend a fortune on him.

Journalist Duncan Castles has even gone so far as to say that there is a deal for the striker to move to Chelsea and it all depends on the Stamford Bridge club to agree a fee with Lyon.

“Moussa Dembele is ready to move to the Premier League, I can tell you that.” Duncan Castles told the Transfer Podcast.

“We got an offer from one of his suitors, and we’re not just talking about Chelsea here, Moussa Dembele is a player who has been watching Manchester United for a number of years.

“Manchester United has told representatives of the player that he is on their list, their extensively analyzed and scouted list, which Ed Woodward likes to talk about in interviews these days.

“(He is) an option for them in January or in the summer.

“Dembele is ready to relocate if an offer is made in Lyon that is acceptable to the French club for its services.”

Why is this important for Celtic?

Just like many other windows in the past where we have solved our greatest asset, we add a sales clause to the contract. The latest rumors are music in the ears of the Celtic board, which sees the suitcases of the club receiving a considerable amount of cash when Moussa leaves in January. It would be an early and unexpected boost for the Celtic Park suitcases.

Nothing is guaranteed and although the player may not move this January, many think it is a matter of time before Moussa goes to the Premier League.

His talent is clearly visible since he stepped on the field in Celtic Park.