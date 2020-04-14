LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Five more student-athletes, including two transfers from FBS schools, have pledged to play football in NM.
Defenders Olan Kasad Kenje and D.J. McCallo, defender Darwis Holmes, striker Gabriel Presiado and Anthony Robertson signed with the Aggies on Wednesday to strengthen the program’s signing class until 2020.
“Our staff continued to do a lot of hiring during this working season and it paid off big,” said head coach Doug Martin. “These are exceptional student-athletes we’ve signed up to and they’re really talented five-year Power Conference players. All of that will have a big impact this season.”
Holmes and Roberson each come to NM State from FBS programs. Holmes began his collegiate career in Missouri, while Roberson spent the last four years at UCF.
Holmes, who assessed the four-star future of 247Sports.com High School, ranked 12th in Georgia when he visited Mizju. He played on both sides of the team in Long County, Heinsville, and drew 35 yards, including 3.0 yards, as an inner layer.
Roberson, originally from Richmond, Washington, played 21 games in three seasons at UCF. A key member of the Knights Special Teams Division, he linked his early career to making in 2019.
Meanwhile, Cazad Jr. played at Kearny HS Station in San Diego, California, where he played defensive back and wide receiver. At 247Sports.com’s three-star avenue, he chose the Aggies after considering offers from Bridham Young and Utah.
McCallo spent two seasons at Garden City SS in Kansas, losing 390 points, six assists and a 2019 obstruction. Tampa, Fla., Buffalo and UMass High School graduates offered.
Presiado began his collegial career at the FCS power plant in San Diego. Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, California hosted the 2019 campaign at Southwest CC in California.
Wednesday’s additions raised the NM State entrant to 22. The Aggies signed most of the newcomers during the NCAA’s first signing season (12), before five more joined in December.
The signing class now has 12 attacking weapons and 10 defensive players, including seven defensive backs, five receivers, four attacking linemen, three defensive liners, a quarterback, one back and one finish.
It was attended by 11 states, including 10 student-athletes from California, two from Florida and Texas and Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Virginia and Washington.
NEW Signatures
Olan Cazad Jr.
6-2 | 185 | Defensive Back
San Diego, California. | Kearny HS
Darvis Holmes
6-6 | 325 | Defense Tackle
Heinsville, Ha. | Long County HS | University of Missouri
D.J. McCullough
6-0 | 190 | Defensive Back
Tampa, Fla. | Hillsborough HS | Garden City Community College
Gabriel Preciado
6-5 | 305 | Immoral line
Imperial Beach, California. | Mar Vista HS | University of San Diego / Southwest Public College
Anthony Roberson
6-5 | 240 | Tight End
Richmond, Va. | Benedict’s HS | University of Central Florida
PREVENTION
Garrett Bishop
6-2 | 285 | Defensive line
Arvada, Kolo. | Pomona South HS
Ja’vone Brown
6-4 | 310 | Immoral line
Holland, Texas | Holland HS
Camden Chustz# *
6-8 | 295 | Immoral line
Denham Springs, La. | Coffeyville Community College
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda# *
6-0 | 180 | Broad receiver
Twentynine Palms, Calif. | Saddleback College
Rich Hall# *
6-1 | 170 | security
Pompano Beach, Fla. | Independent Public College
Cole Harriti
6-0 | 200 | Broad receiver
Tracui, California. | Truckee HS | Saddleback College
Xavier Hinkle# *
6-1 | 190 | Cornerback
Freedom, Mo | Butler Public College
Jonah Johnson# *
6-2 | 220 | on technology
Madeira, California. | College in Fresno
Devlin Kirklin# *
6-1 | 190 | security
Lexington, Miss. | Holmes College
Jalin McFall#
6-1 | 200 | Broad receiver
Los Angeles, California. | Village Christian HS
Larenzo Macmillan
5-10 | 170 | Back / Athlete Running
San Bernardino, California. | Cajon HS
Powers of justice# *
6-4 | 185 | Broad receiver
Inglewood, California. | West Los Angeles College
JaDarion Smith
5-9 | 150 | Broad receiver
Mesquite, Texas | Mesquite HS
Justin Stinson#
6-3 | 200 | Defensive Back
Chandler, Ariz. | Valley Christian HS
Stephawn Townsend# *
6-2 | 300 | Immoral line
Fresno, California. | College in Fresno
Daemahni Williams# *
6-2 | 180 | Cornerback
San Jacinto, California. | New Mexico Military Institute
Lazarus Williams# *
6-4 | 255 | Defensive end
Olympia, Wash. | New Mexico Military Institute
NOTE: # – Early registration | * – Early registration
