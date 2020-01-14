Agents, the players knew the Zimbabwe series: Cricket Australia

CA said Tuesday that players were expected to join the ODI series despite the overlap, but when the club-country debate reveled, CA released an email from operations manager Peter Roach on Wednesday to the Agents and broadcast national associations on August 5 – before the Hundred Draft on October 20.

In the email, Roach says: “We have received some correspondence from the ECB regarding the new contest” The Hundred “. The first contest will be held from July 17 to August 16, 2020 and will include eight men’s and eight women’s teams Players are expected to be operational on July 12, 2020. All players require a CA NOC [No Objection Certificate] to participate in a competition, which, as usual, requires fitness and is not required for international use.

David Warner in action for Australia in the ODI victory against India.Credit:AP

“For more information, please contact the Australian men’s T20 and ODI teams shortly before The Hundred in England. The ODI team has an FTP engagement of 3 games in Australia against Zimbabwe in early August. The Australian women’s team has no planned activities this time during the hundred. “

Erskine was not the only manager to claim that CA postponed the ODI series data, causing players to worry about the overlap.

The England and Wales Cricket Board wants CA to use the Zimbabwe range as a development campaign for younger or inexperienced players. The ECB has invested millions of dollars in the 100 ball tournament.

Loading

Erskine said on Tuesday: “Back then there was no cricket. Basically, Cricket Australia cannot go against the hundred retrospectively. There are many Australians who have made commitments to the hundred. My gut feeling is that they [players] do this . ” Everyone turns around and says, “Find some other dates.”

“They [CA] have to set their appointments much earlier, they can’t do it now. That is my view.

“You really have to think about what you’re doing here. You’ve stuffed your cricket summer with a deal with India. You have to be very careful with what you’re doing. You’re supposed to be the guardian of the game.” To be honest, they have to pull themselves together. “

Zimbabwe, which has a turbulent cricket history, has not traveled through Australia for a bilateral series since the summer of 2003/04.