Agents in North Carolina confiscate counterfeit goods worth $ 460,000

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) – Federal agents confiscated fake shoes, handbags, and watches worth nearly half a million dollars at a flea market in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Secretary of State.

Counterfeit Rolex watches, Gucci purses, Air Jordan sneakers, and Ugg boots were among the goods that Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force agents recovered from a raid last weekend at The Flea in Greensboro, news agencies reported on Monday ,

According to a statement by North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, the counterfeit designer products together have a retail value of around $ 460,000.

Ramon Vararro Poteat (60) from Browns Summit and Alhage Mohammed Secka (51) from Raleigh were both charged with a crime, according to Marshall’s office. Three other flea market providers were charged with trademark infringement.

Marshall said that counterfeit products can harm legitimate manufacturers, pose health and safety risks, and, in some cases, help fund organized crime.

Federal agents investigating homeland security and officials from the Greensboro Police Department helped with the raid.