Emily Wickersham plays Agent Bishop in a brand new episode of NCIS. Credit: CBS

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS spoilers and three sneak peeks were revealed for the new episode tonight. Agent Nick Torres will face death in the series.

Many fans were concerned that co-star Wilmer Valderrama might leave the show, especially after the clip that was shown at the end of last week.

The quick preview indicated that Torres was in the hospital and that he was holding on while Gibbs was watching. Now the audience will finally find out what happened.

Take part in these NCIS discussions in our forum!

NCIS spoilers and sneak peeks

Before the new episode aired on January 28th – Season 17, Episode 14 of the series – CBS released some sneak peeks that give a better insight into the upcoming events.

This is a little later in the week between shows when CBS typically reveals this footage. It’s unclear why it was held back for so long, but it could indicate something big is going to happen.

Below is the first real glimpse of the episode titled On Fire. Look here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkG4EoQHWwk (/ embed)

Special agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop, who is played by Emily Wickersham in the NCIS cast, explains what happened in the clip above. There was a hit-and-run in which special agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) was seriously injured.

The first clip ends with Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) going to the hospital room to check on a very injured Torres.

Sneak peeks two and three for NCIS season 17, episode 14

Two other insights into the January 28 episode have also been revealed and are described below.

In the first video, Special Agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane (Maria Bello) talks to Gibbs about a suspect and whether Bishop should be the one interviewing him.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ZcFsYbXb6s (/ embed)

The final look provides additional NCIS spoilers from the new episode called On Fire, and Bishop fears that the person who brought Torres to the hospital may be able to go free.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djv5GvsnBsA (/ embed)

It’s interesting that so much has already been said about the new episode, but maybe this is a way to get more viewers to watch. Will fans who are concerned that someone who has injured Agent Torres get away are more likely to get away with doing this?

Whatever the reason for opting for the January 28 episode, this is an episode NCIS fans do not want to miss, especially since there has been so much evidence that Wilmer Valderamma may be leaving the show.

NCIS airs on CBS on Tuesday night at 8/7.