There has been a whisper for over a week about Celtic making a move for defending midfielder Ismaili Soro and Celtic supporters believe his agent Dudu Dahan has just dropped an important hint.

This photo cannot currently be verified, but the online speculation is that this is Soro and his agent in Dubai, as posted by RecordSport.

Celtic, Neil Lennon and this agent are not strangers and there have been a number of transactions between them in the past.

The last in the summer is the signing of Hatem Elhamed.

He has also helped Celtic drawing theaters such as Rami Gershon and Amido Balde.

Soro is a defensive midfielder who currently plays for Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv and has already played 22 games for his club this season.

The 21-year-old from Ivory Coast could become the first winter drawing of Celtic if this image is value for money.

This is all part of the fun of the transfer window and with social media fans become detectives for January.