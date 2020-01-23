Agency network plan A is expanded by four new additions - Adweek

Alternative holding plan A, founded in June 2018 by founding partner and CEO of Untitled Worldwide, MT Carney, and former CEO of Droga5, Andrew Essex, has been expanded to include four new companies.

The agency network includes: Tether, a design agency in Seattle founded by industry veteran Stanley Hainsworth, who previously headed creative for Lego, Nike and Starbucks; Chapter, a digital studio in San Francisco founded by Goodby Silverstein & Partners and AKQA members Gareth Kay and Neil Robinson; TwoFiveSix, a Los Angeles-based game marketing agency led by Kill Screen founder Jamin Warren; and The New New Thing, a New York-based strategic communications consultancy launched by PR veteran Brooke Hammerling.

“We fill out a wheel and now have design, digital transformation, PR and games. It is assumed that every key box can be found under one roof: everything that holds what it takes, everything that the owner serves,” said Essex to Adweek.

“We have always been firmly convinced that the best modern companies must be naturally networked, open and radically cooperative. The next step is to partner with the Rebel Alliance Plan A: a new type of offer for customers that gives them access to a diverse, experienced team that is able to find the right team for the right job at the right time time to put together, ”added Kay and Robinson. “We couldn’t be more excited about what we can build together.”

Essex described Hammerling as “a legend in business” and Hainsworth as “one of the most respected creatives in business”, while Chapter promotes the agility of emerging platforms.

“It just seemed to be completely behind the eight ball that we had no [game-related] skills in-house. You have to sleep to not understand how important it is, “Essex told TwoFiveSix, adding that he had been a Warren fan for a long time and Kill Screen was one of his favorite publications of all time.

“We firmly believe in talent and expertise as a differentiator,” he added.

The new additions belong to a group of agencies that include Beekman Social, Helo, Twin Studio, Untitled Worldwide and Vans General Store. Plan A’s customers include Brookfield, Harry, IBM, Nespresso, Oracle Data Cloud, PwC, Spotify and Zappos.

Plan A declined to disclose the details of the deal. However, Essex confirmed that Plan A deviated from a model in which each of its members received a share in equity in the last quarter of 2019.

“We chose a collective model that was more of a membership. We pack a collective of assets that, as a group, are cumulatively more valuable than individuals and centralize the platforms and products,” he said have evolved and always looked for the best and leanest approach. “

Essex said Plan A would target a handful of other companies to round out its capabilities.

“You’ll see a few more chapters in the novel over the next few months,” he said.

The new additions follow Plan A and Badger & Winters and are based on an already announced plan, according to which the agency should become part of the network in September last year, as Badger & Winters separated from the customer JCPenney.