Agency Highdive created 2 popular Super Bowl ads – Adweek

What do two of the most successful Super Bowl ads have in common this year? They were founded by the same small independent agency: Chicago’s Highdive.

The agency was behind Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” ad with Bill Murray and Rocket Mortgage’s “Comfortable” with Jason Momoa. Both ads were included in the adweek list of the “10 Best Super Bowl Ads of 2020” (1st and 1st place respectively). “Groundhog Day” was also the highlight of today’s US ad. “Comfortable” reached 5th place.

A full-service creative shop launched in 2016 by DDB veterans Mark Gross and Chad Broude, both of whom act as CCOs.

Highdive declined an interview request at that time and expressed the wish that Jeep and Rocket Mortgage be in the spotlight. However, both brands spoke to Adweek about the process of working with a boutique agency.

Reviving a classic in three days

In the case of Jeep, the agency helped the brand bring an ad to life that was only made 10 days before the Super Bowl and almost never aired.

The FCA Group’s CMO and the global president of Fiat Olivier François said that Highdive was the right agency for their Super Bowl efforts under these difficult circumstances, which would take about three days to implement the idea.

“I like that about Highdive – it’s a small team, they’re reactive,” he said.

He added that Highdive had also legally supported the brand at Sony, as everything that happened (including a last minute media purchase) made the ad see the light of day.

“I have to say I knew they were creative,” said François, but the agency exceeded his expectations.

Get to know Rocket Mortgage

Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl ad was also produced in a short time. In December, the brand reached an agreement with actor Jason Momoa and shot the spot, which required extensive CGI post-production in the first week of January.

However, the concept went back to summer. Rocket Mortgage came up with over 150 ideas, said Casey Hurbis, CMO for Quicken Loans, including from his in-house creative team and a number of holding company agencies. It became clear early on that Highdive’s “Comfortable” campaign rose to the top.

“Very early on, we asked Highdive to present the concept to Jason because we couldn’t afford to work too long without asking him or getting feedback from him.” We haven’t considered any other talent, ”he said.

“It’s a bit nerve-wracking to work with a smaller boutique agency,” he added, but it was the perfect mix when combined with Quicken Loans’ in-house agency. “It gives me confidence to continue working with boutiques.”

Momoa worked with the entire process, from pre-production sessions to checking cuts and edits.

“You know you’re on a fun idea when the agency brand and talent are all excited,” he said. Momoa volunteered for a range of teaser content to promote the Super Bowl ad before the game.

Hurbis claims that content has generated 10 million hits with no paid media after it has been posted on Momoa’s social media. According to the Super Bowl ad, Rocket Mortgage plans to continue a campaign over the next six months that Highdive created as part of a creative shoot with Momoa.

This is how a sales campaign in summer is fun

While Highdives’ Super Bowl ad for Rocket Mortgage first worked with the brand, the relationship with Jeep goes back a little further.

François said that Jeep will work with Highdive on the Summer of Jeep campaign, the biggest campaign of the year, from 2018. He explained that sales event campaigns are usually challenging in that they usually require a simple approach that shows the characteristics of a vehicle.

