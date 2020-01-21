William Gibson doesn’t write novels, he makes bombs.

Careful, meticulous explosives with clockwork on long stopwatches. Their first lines are their nuclei – a dangerous, unstable reactant mass that contains so many story-specific details that every word seems to have been worked out from TNT. The following lines are loops of brittle wire wrapped around them.

Once he built bombs that exploded. Changed genres and conventions exceeded expectations. The first ones were messy and violent and lit such beautiful fires. Now he’s doing something different. A few decades ago he came across a plot architecture that worked for him – that strange kind of thing that is all built and not a boom – and he has stuck to it ever since. Now William Gibson is building bombs that won’t explode. Bombs that are works of art. Not inert. Still damn dangerous. But included.

You can hear them ticking. You don’t even have to listen so carefully. In his language (half Appalachian, half leather jacket, poet of neon and decay) everything revolves around friction and the gray spaces in which different ideas overlap. His game lives in these rooms, examines the view and tells us about it.

Agency, this is his latest. It is a prequel / sequel (Requel?) To his last book, The Peripheral, which dealt with an American war veteran, grifter, video game tester and a friendly robot simultaneously with a medium-term London after a slow-motion apocalypse called “The Jackpot” and a near future tried to prevent an even worse future. It was a time travel story, but in a way that only Gibson could: Almost believable in a way that contradicted his own inner logic and at the same time felt hopeful and catastrophic.

Ditto Agency: Same stuff, new packaging. We are introduced to “App Whisperer” Verity Jane, who has just emerged from her 15-minute fame as (now a former) girlfriend of a VC billionaire and is trying to get back to work. She appears as a beta test for a new artificially intelligent digital assistant for a start-up in San Francisco. They give her stylish glasses with steel frames, an earpiece and a telephone. They have a state-of-the-art AI that is only eight hours old. Her name is Eunice.

Cut to: The future. Our London friends from The Peripheral are back – Detective Inspector Ainsley Lowbeer, her husband Wilf Netherton, the whole gang. Lowbeer is curious about a particular historical “stub” that has just opened – a separation from the main time that can only be reached in terms of data transfer back and forth (this is how every Gibsonian journey through time works).

And this is where Agency goes crazy, because you can tell that the world they are talking about is our world only a few years in the past. An alternative year 2017 in which the Brexit did not take place and Hillary Clinton won the election because interference in the Russian elections had waned. Trouble is looming between Turkey and Syria and the focal point is a small border town called Quamishli – and where a small start-up recently got a few dirty hands on experimental military AI technology that they’re trying to pretend to be (you guessed it) a brand new digital assistant.

… his stories today are about highly competent people who are brought together to solve a problem.

Eunice (in 2017) will be the entry point for Lowbeer, Netherton, and the rest – an intelligent system that they can use to speak and act as a proxy to get their fingers on a new stream that shows some of the worst early signs of that Jackpot to be found (the break of the UK, the election of Donald Trump) did not happen. You can’t do it better for yourself – you’ve already lived your own terrible story – but you can improve things in those stubs where you can get in early enough and make small changes for the better. Technology, design, intellectual property and market dynamics: in Gibson’s worlds, these things have as much socio-political weight as wars and elections. They also shape the potential of the world fundamentally. The battle for Eunice’s artificial intelligence – and for its individual mediation – is being conducted physically on the market by lawyers. If it falls into the wrong hands, it can have disastrous consequences. In the meantime, the possibility of nuclear war in the Middle East is buzzing, which is hardly noticeable in the background.

The agency commutes between Lowbeers and Netherton’s future London and the presence of Verity Jane. With this tick-tock ratchet of tension and short, bright action torches, he moves the action – an extended, interrupted chase scene that starts early and spans 400 pages. Verity and Eunice are the rabbits. The hounds are contract killers, military entrepreneurs, technology brothers above their heads. And Gibson always wraps the wire around his explosive core in his Gibsonian way and wraps himself in surveillance applications of the gig economy class, outlaws, a barista, a time travel robot and an inauguration party with a helicopter attack.

But there is no boom. His bombs tick and tick, then they hang between hope and disaster. His stories these days are about bringing highly competent people together to solve a problem – drawn in like rays that inevitably converge and just before everything explodes. His conflicts are intellectual and are occasionally resolved through the rapid use of overwhelming violence. However, they are more often viewed as the natural result of smarter system processes. through more effective use of human capital and resources. And the good guys just win because they’re smarter and geekier, and just so much cooler than the bad guys could ever hope.

Jason Sheehan knows a lot about food, video games, books and stars. He is currently a restaurant critic at Philadelphia magazine, but when no one is looking, he spends his time writing books about giant robots and ray guns. Tales From the Radiation Age is his latest book.