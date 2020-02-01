Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse | FULL cast and characters

Another timeless story from Agatha Christie has been given a shiny new adaptation, thanks to screenwriter Sarah Phelps.

After having already performed her distinctive spin on And Then There Were None and The ABC Murders, Phelps now takes over the 1961 novel The Pale Horse for BBC One from Christie.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters …

Rufus Sewell plays Mark Easterbrook

Who is Mark Easterbrook? Mark Easterbrook is a rich man who recently married a much younger woman, despite the fact that he is still suffering from the death of his first wife. His name is on a list in the shoe of a dead woman for unknown reasons.

What else has Rufus Sewell done? Sewell is perhaps best known for his lead role in The Man in the High Castle by Amazon Prime Video. He also appeared as Lord Melbourne in ITV’s Victoria and was fronted in Italian detective drama Zen.

Kaya Scodelario plays Hermia Easterbrook

Who is Hermia Easterbrook? Hermia is the current wife of Mark who naively believes that their marriage is a simple loving relationship. She takes care of their house while he is working.

What else has Kaya Scodelario done? After the outbreak of the teenage drama Skins, Scodelario achieved international success for her leading role in the film series The Maze Runner. She recently starred in alligator horror film Crawl and Netflix skating drama Spinning Out.

Georgina Campbell plays Delphine Easterbrook

Who is Delphine Easterbrook? Delphine is the first wife of Mark to die under mysterious circumstances. It is clear that he really loved her and her legacy looms over his next relationships …

What else has Georgina Campbell done? Campbell won a BAFTA for her role in BBC Three’s Murdered by My Boyfriend and then played in ITV’s Broadchurch, Black Mirror’s Hang the DJ and fantasy-epic His Dark Materials.

Sean Pertwee plays Detective Inspector Stanley Lejeune

Who is detective Lejeune? Detective Lejeune is called in to investigate when a woman’s body is found in an alley. When she is taken to the mortuary to be examined, she discovers that she has hidden a list of names in her shoe, many of which belong to people who have recently died. Lejeune takes the case and tries to decode the link between them by engaging the few remaining survivors …

What else has Sean Pertwee been in? Son of the late, great Jon Pertwee, Sean Pertwee recently starred in the Gotham DC Comics drama as Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, played Gareth Lestrade in Elementary and appeared in films including Dog Soldiers.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays David Ardingly

Who is David Ardingly? David is a friend of Marcus whose name also appears on the list of the dead woman. He is not worried about the news and suspects that it is merely a scam and nothing more.

What else has Henry Lloyd-Hughes been to? Lloyd-Hughes is known for playing Mark Donavon on comedy series The Inbetweeners, a role he played in the later film adaptation of the film. He also appeared in Channel 4 drama Indian Summers and the second season of Killing Eve as Aaron Peel.

Sarah Woodward plays Clemency Ardingly

Who is Clemency Ardingly? Clemency is David’s aunt and a friendly woman, known for giving away her wealth to needy goals.

What else has Sarah Woodward been to? Woodward does a lot of acting in the theater, but has also appeared in a number of television programs including Outnumbered, DCI Banks and Law & Order UK.

Poppy Gilbert plays Thomasina Tuckerton

Who is Thomasina Tuckerton? Thomasina is a dancer in a night club and the mistress of Mark. Her colleagues warn her that he will never leave his wife for her, but she continues her affair with him regardless.

What else has Poppy Gilbert been to? Gilbert is a relative newcomer on the screen, but recently appeared in the ninth series of Call The Midwife. She will soon play a role in the Leonardo da Vinci series with Aidan Turner from Poldark.

Claire Skinner plays Yvonne Tuckerton

Who is Yvonne Tuckerton? Yvonne is the mother of Thomasina, a rich woman who lives extravagantly.

What else has Claire Skinner been to? Skinner played Sue Brockman on the BBC sitcom Outnumbered, mother of the three brutal children of the show.

Bertie Carvel plays Zachariah Osborne

Who is Zechariah Osborne? Zachariah is one of the people on the dead woman’s list who fears that three witches will turn him to death.

What else has Bertie Carvel been to? Carvel played one of the lead roles in the fantasy series Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell of BBC One and then played in Doctor Foster opposite Suranne Jones.

Kathy Kiera Clarke plays Sybil Stamfordis

Who is Sybil Stamfordis? Sybil is one of three mysterious women in the small village of Much Deeping. She and her staff are supposed to be clairvoyants.

What else has Kathy Kiera Clarke been in? Clarke is probably best known for playing Aunt Sarah in the Northern Irish sitcom Derry Girls.

Sheila Atim plays Thryza Gray

Who is Thryza Gray? Gray is one of the three women in Much Deeping who are considered witches.

What else has Sheila Atim been in? Atim is primarily a stage actress and wins the Laurence Olivier prize for her performance in the theater production of Girl from the North Country.

Rita Tushingham plays Bella

Who is Bella? Bella is the third of the Much Deeping trio that seems to have paranormal abilities.

What else has Rita Tushingham been in? Tushingham has taken on dozens of roles in her impressive career, ranging from the classic Doctor Zhivago from 1965 to recent television hits such as Vera from ITV.

James Fleet plays Oscar Venables

Who is Oscar Venables? Oscar is a resident of Much Deeping and a well-known figure in the small community.

What else has James Fleet been to? Fleet played Hugo Horton on Dawn French sitcom The Vicar of Dibley, played in Four Weddings and a Funeral and has since played roles on Coronation Street, Outlander and Unforgotten.

Madeleine Bowyer plays Jessie Davis

Who is Jessie Davis? Jessie is the fateful woman who was found dead, with a mysterious list of names in her shoe.

What else has Madeleine Bowyer been in? Madeleine has recently played roles in the comedy series Back, David Britannia by Sky Atlantic and The National Anthem by Black Mirror.

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday 9 February 2020 at 9 p.m.