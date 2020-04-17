Against me! Cancel the co-headlining tour with the Baroness

Against me! have canceled their co-headlining tour with Baroness, scheduled for May.

The announcement follows the group’s previous cancellation of its spring 2020 tour, which was originally scheduled to wrap up a month before the headlining trek. Refunds are available at the point of sale.

“I hope it’s obvious that this is absolutely not what we want at all, and if we really had a choice, we would definitely be on the road in May,” said singer Laura Jane Grace in a communicated. . “But given the current global situation, we have no choice but to cancel this incredible tour that we have all been waiting for since its conception. My hope is that this tour will always happen at some point in the future when possible. “

Grace was quarantined at her home in Chicago during the pandemic. “I am completely isolated and alone here in Chicago, dropping the acid, smoking weed and watching the news,” she recently told Rolling Stone, adding that she spent “at least three hours a day in my bathtub with a humidifier filled with eucalyptus oil. ” It’s okay.”

Against me! is currently working on monitoring Shape Shift With Me. “Right now, I’m trying to grab and wrestle with the idea of:” Okay, how do you record and release an album in 2020 without it being completely overshadowed by the election? “”