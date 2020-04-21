Against a pandemic, lawmakers pass Massachusetts ballot mail

Members of the Delegation of the Congress of Massachusetts are calling on Beacon Hill legislators to pass a ballot-by-mail law, while urging Congress to fund efforts to expand voter access. Progress follows the latter mainly in Wisconsin – where tens of thousands of people have been forced to choose between their right to vote and risk their health.

The effort is led by reporter Joe Kennedy III, who calls for two reforms – one at the state level and one at the federal level. He asks state lawmakers to pass a law that provides email newsletters to every registered voter in the state – for the September primary election and the November general election – and wants the federal government to allocate $ 4 billion to help pay for it. similar reforms across the country. Kennedy says they are major steps in protecting the right to vote in the midst of a pandemic.

“Without introducing the necessary reforms to ensure the confidence that every American voter must have – that their vote will be heard – may represent the broadest impact of voter suppression our country has ever seen,” he said Kennedy.

Kennedy is running for the US Senate – challenging Sen. Ed Markie, who also supports expanding the vote by mail. Kennedy spoke recently during a news conference with other members of the congressional delegation in Massachusetts, including resident Jim McGovern, who said recent primary Wisconsin showed what could go wrong during a pandemic: voters were forced to wait for hours lines that wrapped around city blocks.

“These conditions not only threatened public health, but also led to widespread voter suppression,” McGovern said. “In Milwaukee, which is a city the size of Boston, the original 180 ballots were reduced to five. It’s just plain irrelevant. That’s unacceptable.”

Beacon Hill lawmakers have proposed several bills to establish a Massachusetts postal vote. Meanwhile, President Trump is being pushed back. Speaking to Fox And Friends, Trump criticized Democrats’ proposals for talks to boost the coronavirus that would provide powerful funding to expand the absentee ballot and vote by mail.

“The things they had there were crazy,” Trump said. “They had things, levels of voting, that if you ever agreed, you would never choose a Republican in this country again.”

The president seems to suggest that facilitating the vote is detrimental to Republicans. Trump also suggests that a postal vote would increase voter fraud.

“Because a lot of people cheat by mail,” he said. “I think people should vote with a voter ID card.”

Email voting has been maintained for years in several Western states – even supported by some Republicans and fraud is extremely rare. But that makes voting easier for many people, which McGovern believes President Trump has opposed.

“I think he’s afraid he won’t lose,” he said. “He basically said that if everyone votes by mail, it will be the end of the Republican Party. Those are his words, not mine.”

Proponents of the right to vote usually support voting by mail. Among them is Daniel Ruth, associate director of voting rights at the Center for American Progress, who said that expanding the vote by mail during a pandemic makes a lot of sense. But Root is concerned that a number of states are doing it, including New Jersey and Ohio, and then refusing – even eliminating – personal voting.

“The problem with eliminating all personality options is that it has the potential to devalue countless Americans,” she said.

Root says those at risk of depreciation include black voters who tend to rely on a vote by mail much less than any other racial or demographic group, and Native Americans who often do not have access to a reliable postal service. As more and more countries switch to postal voting during the pandemic, Root says they shouldn’t do it at the expense of the old fashion vote.