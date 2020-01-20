Again?! Jlo drops her pants and shows her little bikini ... And something else

From Jennifer Lopez pants fall and she poses like all Bronx Diva she is and poses for the camera.

Controversial fashion, the paparazzi on this occasion are the protagonists of showing the Latin singer in such a special way with an Outfit of what most consider something “normal”.

Jlo was caught some time ago on the beaches of Miami, in an unusual outfit with pants with wide legs and a short white t-shirt in which she reveals her flat stomach and … Nothing more and nothing less! What a string.

Many of her fans wondered if it had been a singer’s mistake because of the exposure of her little bikini, but it turned out to be completely intentional because the bikini was made with the same fabric and details of the pants.

The reaction of their fans to the networks caused a lot of anger, because their followers questioned the tastes of the celebrities and left comments such as: “Horrible”, “What horror”, “The old times I like like” in combination with emoticons such as the “thumbs down”.

The Diva of the Bronx has never ceased to surprise us and although her styles are not always well seen or accepted, her fans are always waiting for the new trends that the singer will bring us.

