After the world trip. Santa Claus makes one more stop at the Boston hospital

Updated: 12:28 PM EST December 25, 2019

TODD ​​KAZAKIEWICH HAS MORE ABOUT THIS SPECIAL VISIT. >> IN A LITTLE SOLD OUT. FROM THE NORTH POLE, MY FITBIT IS SHOWING THAT WE HAVE WALKED. TODD: AFTER A LONG NIGHT, STOP FINALLY TO VISIT THE CHILDREN AND CANNOT BE HOME FOR HOLIDAYS. THIS MORNING, SANTA CLAUS WAS FROM ROOM TO ROOM IN THE FLOATING HOSPITAL FOR TUFTS FOR CHILDREN, VISITING YOUNG PATIENTS AND GIVING DONATED GIFTS. MERRY CHRISTMAS. >> MERRY CHRISTMAS. Did you just arrive last night? ANDY HAD A TOY NOW. HAPPY HOLIDAYS. DON'T FORGET ABOUT YOU. YOU CAN PLAY THAT GAME WITH YOUR MOM. >> MERRY CHRISTMAS. LOOK. WHAT A CUTE BABY. >> WE COME HERE AND WE NEED TO ADMIT FOR ITS SYMPTOMS. SO, I JUST WANT TO DO YOUR CHRISTMAS THE BEST, AND SANTA IS HERE, SO I AM REALLY HAPPY THAT YOU ARE HERE AND GET YOUR CHRISTMAS, AT LEAST A GOOD WAY FOR EVERYONE: SANTA, ALSO KNOWN AS DR. MITCH POZEN HAS VISITED THE CHILDREN HERE IN TUFTS SINCE THEIR RESIDENCE HERE 30 YEARS AGO. NOW, HIS WIFE AND CHILDREN PLAY THE ROLE OF SANTA'S ELFOS, HELPING TO FIND THIS PERFECT FOR EVERY CHILD. I really like it. I LOVE TO MAKE PUZZLES. THIS WILL BE FUN. >> THESE ARE VERY SPECIAL, DIFFICULT TO FIND. UNICORN WILL GIVE YOU GOOD LUCK, AND I HOPE TO COME HOME SOON, OK, EVERYONE GETS SOMETHING AND AT THE END OF THE DAY WE GET OUT – THIS SOUND CLICHE BUT THE CARDS ARE EMPTY BUT OUR DO

On Christmas morning, Santa Claus went from room to room at the Tufts floating hospital for children, visiting young patients and delivering donated gifts.

.