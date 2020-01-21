After the volcanic rest, Filipino officials argue about the return of residents: NPR

A group of fishermen aboard a boat heading to Taal volcanic island to rescue their horses and other cattle in Talisay, Batangas, on Sunday.

Scientists in the Philippines defend their assessment of a volcano that has been spewing ashes for more than a week after a local official asked to change their “opinion” about the danger it posed, and urged people to oppose the authorities and return to their homes.

The Vice Mayor of the City of Talisay, which is within 14 kilometers of the evacuated Taal Volcano, criticized the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs) and questioned the science of volcanic prediction.

In an interview in Manila’s DZMM news radio on Monday, Charlie Natanauan referred to an earlier outbreak of Taal in 1965, in which an estimated 200 people were killed.

“It was strong in 1965, it had lava, but now it’s just ashes,” he said after translating from Rappler, a Philippine news website.

“(It is) only let off steam after 50 years,” he said. “Philvolcs is predicting the end.”

Natanauan mocked the director of the institute, Renato Solidum, who in an interview with the same radio station on Monday repeated that there were signs of magma that “charges” under the volcano and “could cause a powerful explosion”.

“Why did he say that? Is he God?” Natanauan said.

“I urge you to come back and clean up,” he said to the citizens who were forced to flee Talisay last week.

“You can sue me if the volcano erupts. I’ll be one of the dead anyway,” he said. “Can you take care of a population of 70,000 over an extended period of time? I don’t think so; some are already starving.”

The Taal volcano, which is located about 60 kilometers south of the capital Manila, came to life on January 12 and sent miles of ash and steam to the sky to cover the landscape with a thick layer of ash for miles.

After the first outbreak, Philvolcs raised the warning level to 4 out of 5, saying that a much more dangerous outbreak could occur “within hours or days”.

A cat rests on furniture covered with volcanic ash in a town near the Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines, on Sunday.

The warning triggered a massive evacuation from the hardest hit Batangas province, in which Talisay is located, and from neighboring Cavite province. National civil protection officials state that at least 38,906 families or 148,514 people are housed in evacuation centers.

The Volcanology Institute held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the situation and address concerns from local officials, such as the deputy mayor of Talisay.

Maria Antonia Bornas, head of the Volvolcanic Eruption Monitoring and Prediction Department in Philvolcs, said she “understood” that Natanauan was “under so much stress.”

“We want to respect the mayor’s feelings, but at the same time we are firm in our science of doing our best, “Bornas told reporters.

After the evacuation was in full swing at the end of last week, Bornas announced that the volcano had calmed down and that a “long-term” eruption could not occur.

This was a dilemma for the people near the volcano, who were forced to leave their property and livestock, and for the authorities who had removed them. Some residents have already resisted government orders and have returned home.

“We understand their plight,” said Bornas at Tuesday’s press conference. “We work twice as hard so we can give them the best information.”

“We will be the first to say if it is safe to return because we (the evacuees) are keeping an eye on us all the time,” she added.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Eduardo Ano told officials in Batangas province at the weekend that they would have to permanently relocate around 6,000 families living in four villages on the slopes of the 1,020-foot Taal volcano.

The area, where farmers, fish farmers and tourist guides live, has long been classified by the government as a danger zone due to the proximity of the volcano. Officially, no one is allowed to live there, but this arrangement has been carelessly enforced over the years.

“We have to enforce these rules once and for all because their lives are at stake,” Ano said on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Taal is one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines and is located on the “Ring of Fire”, an area of ​​increased volcanic and seismic activity that encircles the Pacific Ocean. Taal last erupted in 1977. An outbreak in 1911 killed 1,335 people.