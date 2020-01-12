After the traffic chaos, Alligator Blood surprised Vandyke with a dominant victory

There had been a 10 minute delay after the field reached the barriers because one runner needed the farrier’s attention and another broke through the gates.

“I thought if he could handle all of this and win it would be amazing,” said David Vandyke, Alligator Blood coach. “You don’t get a police escort too often and when he got there he was remarkable in the way he dealt with it.

“But it was the whole drama on the barriers that really worried me because you could see him sweating.”

It was quite a turn for a horse that scratched too late last year when it came to Sydney after being too excited when it arrived on the track.

Vandyke will enjoy Alligator Blood’s win in Guinea for the next week before planning a course for fall. He thinks of the golden eagle later in the year.

“It was a big day for him,” said Vandyke. “He had eight hours in the water, so [Sunday] he was a bit flat as you would expect.” I just want to see how he does it, and then in the fall we’ll choose the races that best suit him. “

QRIC does not inform the speculators

A number of horses fought to prove their fitness ahead of the weekend’s Magic Millions races, including Farnan, which was one of the favorites for the classic.

Not many people knew about this because the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission didn’t keep punters up to date.

The regular inspections of Magic Millions horses took place on Thursday, but the QRIC did not disclose that veterinarians were concerned about Farnan. He was re-examined on Friday and Saturday morning before being released for running, which was announced on race morning.

But on days when betting starts well outside the races, that’s just not good enough.

The goal should be awarded for his failure at Magic Millions. Credit: AAP

With QRIC, the wheels move slowly. An investigation is currently ongoing into a positive swab for a party drug that a stake winner returned during the winter carnival in Brisbane that has not yet been released.

When the herald sent questions about the swab to the QRIC last year, the answer was “no comment” because it was an ongoing investigation. No confirmation of the horse or the race.

It is clear that after more than six months, the QRIC is getting closer to announcing an appointment to hear the positive swab.

Forgive the goal for the failure of the magic

Those players who support Magic Millions Classic as favorites shouldn’t give up after a day when everything went wrong for Peter and Paul Snowden.

The Snowdens scraped Leviathan out of the Guineas after he burst through the gates and drove a lap on the track. Then Aim left the saddle and stepped on a shoe.

“I was there with his leg and blood gushing out of my foot,” said Paul Snowden. “It took the farrier 15 minutes to put the shoe back on because he was excited, which isn’t ideal before a big race.”

The escape target never looked likely in the Magic Millions. He takes a short break and comes back to prepare for the Golden Slipper.

Time For War has Group 1 ambitions

Gary Portelli will use Kensington Stakes on Saturday to test Time For War’s exact qualifications for a possible tear at the Lightning Stakes in Flemington next month.

Loading

The half-brother of the Golden Slipper winner She Will Reign already has a Silver Slipper in her hand and Portelli is striving to reach Group 1 with the Speed ​​Machine bought from Kitchwin Hills as a stallion prospect.

The three-year-old recently won a 9: 2-length Warwick Farm barrier attempt and Portelli is confident he will compete with the best sprinters in the country.

“The race next Saturday will give us an indication of how he is going to deal with the straight and there are a number of options for Group 1 in Flemington if he shows that he likes it,” said Portelli. “He has a lot of natural talent and has grown into a monster with his free time.”

Race author for the Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading