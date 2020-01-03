After the robbery at the City Hall, suspect found inside the police vehicle

Loading...

A man accused of causing damage to Boston City Hall at night was found in a strange place after the crime. Officers were sent to City Hall around 1:15 a.m. after the man who entered without authorization was informed. In the surveillance video, those officers said they saw the man moving through the building and tearing apart the property. "Officers observed damage to the doors around the building, as well as damage to a customer service center, where the suspect tried to open a cash register." police said. Officers were searching the area when they said they noticed a back door of an unattended police car parked near the A-1 police station, which is a short walk from City Hall. "When the officers went to the car to investigate, they discovered the suspect in the vehicle," police said. The man inside the vehicle coincided with the man seen in surveillance from inside the City Hall, police said. He was arrested on charges of destruction of personal property, break-in and entry with the intention of committing a serious crime and entering and entering a motor vehicle. While a police statement did not identify the suspect, The Boston Globe identified him as Anthony Collins, 22, of Tennessee.

