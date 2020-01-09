After the record closing on Wall Street, fresh heights await the ASX

Loading...

4. ASX opens higher, retail sales in focus: SPI futures point to a quieter start to day trading for the ASX200 this morning, suggesting that the index should add 5 points to the open. Local trade of the day will focus heavily on the release of November’s retail data at 11:30 a.m. (AEDT) to learn how the ailing Australian consumer is doing. The data is expected to show sales growth of 0.4 percent in a monthly comparison.

5. China data raise hopes for impulses: Chinese economic data saw a small surge on Thursday to jeopardize appetite. CPI and PPI numbers were printed, showing that the former grew 4.5% yoy in the past month, while the latter decreased 0.5% yoy. The PPI numbers were somewhat disappointing. However, the CPI numbers surprised the dealers positively. It showed a slight decrease in consumer inflation and supported the notion that Chinese policymakers could have more leeway to stimulate the Chinese economy if needed.

6. Pounds falls when BOE cuts are highlighted: The pound dropped to 1.30 last night as further doubts arose about the strength of the UK economy. Several UK retailers, including Tesco and Marks and Spencer, said consumer activity in the economy was sluggish during the holiday season. The pain for the pound was exacerbated last night by a speech by Bank of England chief Mark Carney, who recognized the currently weak economic fundamentals and the potential need for monetary stimulus to support future growth.

7. US weekly employment figures: The trade of the week will culminate tonight with the release of the US non-farm payroll data. It is estimated that the US economy created 162,000 new jobs last month and kept the unemployment rate at 3.5%, a 50-year low. Market participants will be on the lookout for another “goldilocks” print from employment data with a robust number of job changes, but steady wage growth that will keep inflation in the US economy at bay.

8. Market wrap

ASX futures rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 6831 near 6:45 a.m. AEDT

AUD -0.2% to 68.51 US cents

On Wall Street around 2:30 p.m .: Dow + 0.7% S & P 500 + 0.6% Nasdaq + 0.7%

In New York: BHP -0.9% Rio -0.8% Atlassian + 3% Apple 2%

In Europe: Stoxx 50 + 0.6% FTSE + 0.3% CAC + 0.2% DAX + 1.3%

Nikkei 225 futures flat

Spot Gold -0.3% on US $ 1552.15 / oz at 1:09 p.m. New York

Brent crude oil price at $ 65.45 a barrel

US oil -0.3% to $ 59.44 a barrel

Iron ore -1.9% to $ 94.37 per ton

Dalian iron ore -1.1% to 660 yuan

LME aluminum + 0.2% to $ 1803.50 per ton

LME copper flat at US $ 6180 per ton

2-year yield: US 1.59% Australia 0.80%

5-year yield: US 1.66% Australia 085%

10-year yield: US 1.86% Australia 1.23% Germany -0.18%

10-year gap between the US and Australia at 5.15 AEDT: 63 basis points

This column was produced in a commercial partnership between The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and IG

Listen to IG’s podcast here

Information is of a general nature only.