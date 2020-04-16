After the life of the cast Netflix Series Season 2 Character List

After Life, created by Ricky Gervais and starring, turned out to be as heartbreaking as it was fun when it premiered on Netflix in March 2019.

Although the first season saw the grieving grief of Tony (Gervais) attacking his rudeness, discovering that everyone in Tambury is in his own pain, the second season sees that he is still grieving for his late wife, even as he works hard to be a better person.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actors and characters of the second season of After Life.

Ricky Gervais plays Tony

Who is Tony? Tony, the director of feature films at the local newspaper Tambury Gazette, tries her best not to raise grief and be kind to those around her, but still mourns the loss of her beloved wife Lisa.

Where have I seen Ricky Gervais before? Gervais is the impressive BBC comedy The Office and its spin-off film David Brent: Life on the Road, a multi-award winning co-creator, writer and star. He is also known for his meetings with Lisa and Derek, the release of films in the Museum Trilogy at Night and Muppets Most Wanted, and his hugely popular podcast The Ricky Gervais Show.

Penelope Wilton plays Anne

Who is Anne? Widow and friend Tony, who offers advice and words of comfort in dealing with his own grief.

Where have I seen Penelope Wilton before? Dame Penelope is best known for her BBC sitcom Ever Decreasing Circles and her role as Isobel Crawleyna on ITV in Downton Abbey. She also starred in Harriet Jones’s role in Doctor Who and played the title character’s mother Barbarat in Shaun of the Dead.

David Bradley plays Ray

Who is Ray? Tony’s father, who has dementia and lives in a nursing home.

Where have I seen David Bradley before? Renowned stage and screen actor Bradley is known for playing Argus Filch in the “Harry Potter” series and Walder Frey in “Games of the Thrones.” Doctor Who fans may have known him best when he portrayed William Hartnell in “Adventure in Space and Time” and later “First Doctor” (as Hartnell originally portrayed), while also winning a BAFTA role on ITV Broadchurch.

Ashley Jensen plays Emma

Who is Emma? A nurse working in a nursing home who cares for Ray and has grown up near Tony.

Where have I seen Ashley Jensen before? An Emmy nominee for her previous role, as opposed to Gervais, Jensen continued as the title character in “Ugly Betty” and the comedy-drama Agatha Raisin.

Tom Basden plays Matt

Who is Matt? Tony’s gentle polite nephew and also his boss in Tambury Edition.

Where have I seen Tom Basden before? Actor, comedian and member of the sketch group Cowards, he has appeared in The Wrong Mans, W1A and Plebs. He previously worked with Gervais on David Brent: Life on the Road, playing Dan Harvey.

Tony Way plays Lenny

Who is Lenny? A friend of Tony and a photographer in the Gazette, who is teased with Tony’s affection.

Where have I seen Tony Way before? Way has played roles in telecom classics such as Extras (with Gervais) and Black Books, but has also played dramatic roles; playing Plague in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and Dontos Hollard in “The Game of Thrones.”

David Earl plays Brian

Who is Brian? Hoorder, who wanted to appear in Tambury edition and has now arrived on paper.

Where have I seen David Earl before? Earl is best known for his collaboration with Gervais, as he has played the obsessive fan of his character Andy Millman on Extras and later Derekis Kevina.

Joe Wilkinson plays “Postman” Pat

Who is Pat? Tony is too familiar with the postman.

Where have I seen Joe Wilkinson before? Stand-up comedian and actor Wilkinson has appeared live on Apollo, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Taskmaster, and also played doubles neighbor Dan Perkins at Him & Her. He played Cliff in two episodes of Gervais’s Derek.

Kerry Godliman plays Lisa

Who is Lisa? Tony is a beloved woman who died of cancer before the series began, but presents it through home movies.

Where have I seen Kerry Godlim before? Godliman played Hannah, the manager of Derek’s nursing home, in the Gervais series, and also played smaller roles in addition to Life’s Too Short. He has also appeared in the ITV local comedy Bad Move and is a stand-up comedian, winning the seventh series of Taskmaster.

Mandeep Dhillon plays Sandy

Who is Sandy? A good-natured, aspiring journalist who joined Tambury and shares an emotional connection with Tony.

Where have I seen Mandeep Dhillon before? Dhillon has been featured in the BBC’s three comedy series “Some Girls and Fried”, co-starring with David Morrissey in two BBC action films, “City and City”. He also has a strong sci-fi pedigree, starring in Shiren’s Doctor Who episode Knock Knock, Lieutenant Garam in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Luna in the Red Dwarf: Promised Land.

Jo Hartley plays June

Who is June? Lenny’s girlfriend and mother to the socially awkward James.

Where have I seen Jo Hartley before? Debuting with a small part in Shane Meadows’ film Dead Man’s Shoes, he later played Shaun’s mother Cynthia in This Is England (both a film and a TV series spin-off). She has also appeared in the TV series “The Mimic” and “In My Skin” and starred in Pauline Gray’s David Brent: Life on the Road.

Roisin Conaty plays “Roxy”

Who is Roxy? Real name Daphne, “Roxy” is a sex worker who befriends Tony and makes an unexpected connection with another character in the second season.

Where have I seen Roisin Conacy before? Conaty is an award-winning stand-up comedian and has appeared on many panel shows, as well as in Taskmaster’s first series. His acting roles include Jo Kanal in 4 Sitcom Man Down with Greg Davies and Cat in David Brent: Life on the Road.

Diane Morgan plays Katti

Who is Kath? Advertising manager at the Tambury Gazette with a passion for paranormal behavior.

Where have I seen Diane Morgan before? Morgan, known for his comedy alter-ego Philomena Cunk, has appeared in Phoenix Nights, Him & Her and Motherland. He also starred as David Brent’s PR guru in Life on the Road.

Tracy-Ann Oberman plays Rebecca

Who is Rebecca? Rebecca, who was previously credited only to Tony’s date, shared a devastating blind date with Tony last season, but will return in a bigger role this time.

Where have I seen Tracy-Ann Oberman before? Oberman played Dirty Den’s wife and murderer Chrissie Watts on EastEnders from 2004-2005 and has since appeared on Toast in London and on Friday Night Dinner in Doctor Who, where she repeats as Aunt Valina.

Ethan Lawrence plays James

Who is James? June strange son – he can play two recorders, using only his nose.

Where have I seen Ethan Lawrence before? Lawrence is best known for playing Joe in BBC Three sitcom Bad Education and its spin-off film.

Paul Kaye plays “Psychiatrist”

Who is a “psychiatrist”? As his title suggests, Kaye’s character is a psychiatrist … especially terrible. He treated Tony, sort of, in the first season and returns in the second season.

Where have I seen Paul Kaye before? Known for his altergo-ego, shocking interviewer Dennis Pennis, Kaye has appeared in many notable comedies and dramas, including Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, “Three Girls,” “The Rabbit Year,” and “The Stranger.” Namely, he played in the HBO game Thrones Myyr Thoros.

Colin Hoult plays Ken

Colin Hoult takes the stage during the Kings Place Festival 2012 (via Andy Sheppard / Redferns Getty Images)

Who is Ken? Head of a local amateur drama company and superstar of the wannabe showbiz.

Where have I seen Colin Hoult before? Hoult has appeared in several episodes of “Being Human,” “The Cuckoo,” “The Murder of Successville,” and “Derek” (in which he played Geoff), as well as Russell Howard’s “Good News” and “Murray,” several personality disorders episodes.

Peter Egan plays Paul

Peter Egan at Downton Abbey

Who is Paul? Owner of the Tambury Gazette.

Where have I seen Peter Egan before? Egan starred after Life co-author Penelope Wilton in Ever Decreasing Circles and also played Hugh “Shrimpie” MacClare, Marquess of Flintshire at Downton Abbey (2012-15). He has also appeared in Unforgotten and Hold the Sunset.

Bill Ward plays Simon

Bill Ward to attend ITV Gala at the London Palladium in 2015 (Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)

Who is Simon? A carelessly new nursing home visitor – could she compete with Tony for Emma’s affections?

Where have I seen Bill Ward before? The two-time soap superstar played Ward Charlie Stubbs on Coronation Street from 2003-2007 and later James Barton on Emmerdale from 2013-2016.

Anti plays Brandy

Who is Brandy? Tony and Lisa the dog.

Where I’ve seen Anti before? Anti previously appeared in the 2018 film In Fabric and also starred in the short film Oscar’s Bell. She is a very good girl.

After Life Life Season 2, Netflix will be available from Friday, April 24 – check out our list of Netflix’s best TV series and see what else our TV schedule has to offer