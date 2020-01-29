After the Iranian missile attack, 50 US soldiers were diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury

The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday that the number of US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after the Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq is 50.

CNN’s Barbara Starr first reported the recent increase in Pentagon official membership, which had increased from 34 to 50 as a result of the attack.

Of the 16 additional service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, 15 are back in Iraq, said Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, Pentagon spokesman.

It was not immediately known how many of the 50 service members affected were diagnosed with mild, moderate, or severe traumatic brain injury.

“The department is committed to providing programs and services that are designed to provide the best possible results for our service members who are injured,” said Campbell. “As mentioned earlier, this is a snapshot and the number may change. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

Referring to several Pentagon officials, Starr reported that the number would likely continue to increase as there were approximately 200 people in the explosion zone at the time of the attack who had been examined for symptoms.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has ordered a review of how the military detects all injuries, including traumatic brain injuries, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said at a press conference on January 24.

Esper was not made aware of the troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury until they were medically evacuated to Germany, Hoffman said.

“When you look at the different types of reporting systems we have, the administrative reporting of an injury is sometimes different from the medical reporting,” Hoffman said. “We have to talk about that.”

Foreign war veterans urged President Donald Trump to apologize because he initially said no US soldiers were injured after the ballistic missile attack on Al-Asad, and then claimed that the soldiers diagnosed with TBI had no serious ones Suffered injuries.

You can read the full statement by Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell here:

The Department of Defense strives to provide the American population with timely and accurate information about the care and treatment of our members.

The latest update available regarding the treatment and care of service members involved in the attack on al Asad is as follows:

A further 16 service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries (TBI), 15 of whom have resumed their service in Iraq.

To date, 50 US service members have been diagnosed with TBI.

Of these 50, 31 service members were treated and reinstated in Iraq, including 15 of the additional service members who have been diagnosed since the last report.

18 service members were transported to Germany for further evaluation and treatment. This is an increase by one service member over the previous report that was transported to Germany for other health reasons and has since been diagnosed with TBI.

As previously reported, a service member was transported to Kuwait and has been on duty since then.

No additional information is currently available on whether additional service members have been returned to the United States.

The department strives to provide programs and services that are designed to provide the best possible results for our service members who are injured. As mentioned earlier, this is a snapshot and the number can change. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.