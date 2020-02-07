After the Iowa debacle, Nevada Democrats won’t use an app for their caucuses: NPR

The Iowa Democrats’ app helped ensure that no caucus results were transmitted.

Democrats in Nevada are trying to figure out how to avoid the confusion and embarrassment that their Democratic counterparts experienced in this week’s Iowa rallies.

Immediately after a new smartphone app failed to deliver Iowa results on Monday night, Nevada Democratic Party leader William McCurdy II made a statement saying “confidently” what was happening in Iowa On February 22nd in Nevada his party would not gather.

“We’re not going to use the same app or vendor as the Iowa caucus,” he said, although the party has been working with the company behind the Iowa app for months to agree on a system for collecting and reporting caucus votes develop. In fact, the Nevada State Party had paid developer Shadow Inc. more than $ 50,000.

It’s unclear what Nevada Democrats will use instead, but a spokeswoman for the party confirmed to NPR that they won’t be using apps, a decision first published in The Nevada Independent. Party officials had previously said that using an app other than Shadow’s was an option.

The party says it is still “evaluating the best way forward” and notes that it has developed some backup plans in the event that its original app fails. These backups, which are caucusgoers, use paper voices to record their voices and report the results via a hotline. In Iowa, a backup hotline used by conference chairs at night quickly became overloaded after the app failed.

It is a challenge to work out an alternative plan in Nevada. The state’s democratic assemblies are complicated because they take four days to vote in dozens of locations across the state. It was originally planned that early caucus goers would record their voices using electronic tablets that would be transmitted to individual Precinct chairs on Caucus Day using a different app. These chairs should use this app to perform the caucuses and then submit the final results to the party.

Now the complicated coordination between early polls and hundreds of areas on Caucus Day must be done without mobile apps, possibly only with paper and manual counts.

“These are two really big parts, with a lot of logistics involved, and it’s important that people understand what they’re going to do,” said David Levine, a former Idaho County election officer who is now a member of the Alliance for Securing Democracy advocacy group ,

However the party goes about it, according to Levine, it is vital that officials and volunteers practice in advance so that problems and vulnerabilities can be identified and corrected before the actual vote begins.

But there is not much time left. The early voting starts on February 15th.