After the Iowa Caucus Meltdown, New Hampshire says it’s ready

But that was an easy and relatively rude case of disinformation. Iowa showed that the platforms are cautious about police posts by Americans who spread rumors or suspicion, but are completely behind an imitation. When the news about the accidents in Iowa showed up on Tuesday night, Republicans kicked in online, with everyone from Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale to Trump offspring Eric and Donald Jr. claimed that the caucus was “rigged”. Facebook and Twitter have declined these messages down because they do not fit into the scary category of lies about when, where or how to remove votes that the platforms have promised. This means that it is up to the party officials and their supporters to lead the charge.

Shulman says that misinformation, rather than disinformation, is the biggest threat next week. “The worst fear is that someone is saying something, and even if they didn’t mean it wasn’t true or misleading or wrong, it could cause confusion,” Shulman said. “And I think everything that creates confusion can deter people from going to the polls.”

There are numerous options for non-malicious errors in a high-profile event such as a primary one. Members of the media and other external observers may not always be as familiar with the ins and outs of the process as the way delegates are rewarded, as they should. “Because of how many people are entering the state for the first time and cover our races, I think there may be a lack of context for some things that could result in incorrect information,” Shulman said. Add live tweeting and the ease with which things can go viral, and it can be a recipe for much confusion. The key, she said, is to respond quickly before someone picks up the incorrect information and gets to work with it – especially a campaign that may want to pick up an incorrect report that shows them in the lead. “If a campaign could grab it and try to promote that bit of wrong information,” she said, “by the time the certified vote comes out, it can cause some concern.”

Another priority for the party is to disseminate accurate information about votes. “In recent weeks, we’ve seen people say Republicans can vote in our primary – they can’t,” Shulman said. “And we responded.” More proactively, they have also published an online voter guide with quick links to voter registration, polling sites, and absentee votes.

There are of course cases where all the manuals and data in the world cannot seem to stop. In Iowa on Tuesday, the state secretary (a republican) quickly denied a “report” from the right-wing activist group Judicial Watch, claiming that the voter registration rate in eight counties was higher than the number of adults living there. That did not prevent it from being encouraged on Twitter and Facebook and argued for stricter voter identification laws.

New Hampshire is no stranger to electoral conspiracy. Months after the 2016 elections, Donald Trump clung to the discredited rumor that “thousands” of voters were being transferred from Massachusetts to illegally cast votes, which cost him the four New Hampshire election votes. Vague claims of fraud meanwhile underlie the draconian law of voter identification, adopted in 2018, which has been criticized as surgically targeted at (liberal leaning) students from the state.

After the 2016 elections, most of the conversation about online fraud and manipulation focused on foreign actors. But many experts believe that domestic disinformation is now the most urgent concern. And it causes unique problems. “Strengthening domestic activities is something that is very difficult if not impossible for the federal government to respond to, given all the appropriate initial change protection measures that surround it,” said Matt Masterson, a senior cyber security advisor at the Department of Homeland Security, on a conference last year.

