After the implosion: the second chance from BlackBerry

It is still painful to think about what could have been. Ten years ago, BlackBerry was in flood, the world’s largest producer of smartphones with annual sales of $ 20 billion (all US figures). The Waterloo company seemed well on the way to taking over Nortel Networks as the flagship of technology company.

Then Apple, apparently out of the blue, roared almost the entire life of the company then known as Research in Motion.

Apple’s climb was almost vertical. Sales from iPhone sales amounted to $ 142 billion in the most recent fiscal year ending September 30. In the meantime, BlackBerry is expected to generate revenues of just over $ 1 billion over all product lines this fiscal year (ending on February 29). There is almost no question of smartphones.

For all of Nortel’s strategic shortcomings, the maker of telecom equipment has never missed an opportunity that big.

And yet BlackBerry lives on. It earned billions of dollars in profits before settling with Apple – giving it the means to pay for a brutal contraction and radical restructuring. BlackBerry’s main number now stands at around 4,000 compared to nearly 18,000 at its peak. About 500 are based in Kanata, the home of QNX, which BlackBerry acquired in 2010.

BlackBerry has its expertise in the field of wireless technologies aimed at companies, hospitals and the government, and has provided ways to securely connect all electronics. The engineers then focused on the emerging Internet of Things – which makes it possible to use 5G wireless technology to convert electronics in the home and in the car into networks that can be accessed via smartphone apps.

The result of all these efforts will be on Tuesday morning in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show. BlackBerry presents a multi-layered software platform with which automakers can develop driver profiles, scan vehicle software systems for possible maintenance problems and prevent hacker threats. The new software package also offers car manufacturers the opportunity to keep software up-to-date throughout the life of a car.

It is the first series of products developed with artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that BlackBerry raised a year ago when it earned $ 1.4 billion in cash and shares for Cylance from California.

BlackBerry technology is already embedded in more than 150 million vehicles worldwide, making it a leader in this niche. The operating system software from BlackBerry, built by QNX, controls digital instrument panels, hands-free and entertainment systems and helps prevent crashes. Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Honda, Volkswagen – you name it, BlackBerry is there and acts as the brain of the machine. QNX software is also central to efforts aimed at developing vehicles without a driver.

With Cylance software, car manufacturers can adjust both the electronics in vehicles and the overall management of the software in the fleets that they sell.

“The car is going to be a supercomputer on wheels,” said Charles Eagan, Chief Technology Officer of BlackBerry since June 2018. “Securing software in cars is a huge opportunity for us because security is not something you want to install afterwards.” You try to design it from the beginning. “

Eagan knows quite a bit about the power of the underlying technology of BlackBerry – and the importance of combining with artificial intelligence. A University of Waterloo grad (applied mathematics and electrical engineering), Eagan was a senior R&D executive at QNX from 2005 to 2007 when it was owned by Harman International. Eagan later worked for a range of technology companies before joining BlackBerry in 2011 – the year after it had paid $ 200 million to buy QNX from Harman.

Eagan led the development of the QNX operating system to the BlackBerry 10 handset – the company’s Hail Mary attempt to capture and surpass the iPhone in one go. He remains proud of what the company has achieved. “We’ve made the most advanced, secure smartphone ever,” he says, “and we’ve done it in record time.”

But as the world knows now, it didn’t matter. Apple’s momentum was overwhelming at the time. Eagan left BlackBerry in 2015 to return in 2018.

Eagan does not dwell on the past. Based in Kanata, he is in charge of the company’s recently established BlackBerry Labs – a unit dedicated to commercializing products that combine technologies from the company’s various divisions. A special emphasis for the 120 Labs engineers will be the internet of things, and how Cylance’s artificial intelligence can be embedded in the company’s other product lines.

The pressure on Eagan is intense. His competitors are not only many, he is active in an industry in which technology becomes outdated relatively quickly. BlackBerry spends just over 25 percent of its revenue on R&D – even more than wireless technology rivals Nokia and Ericsson, who spend around 20 percent of their revenue.

That, and the unusual expenses associated with integrating Cylance’s technology, led to BlackBerry’s net loss of $ 111 million during the nine months ending November 30, with sales of $ 758 million.

The Thomson Reuters consensus forecast for fiscal 2021, which starts on March 1, asks BlackBerry to produce a profit of nearly $ 100 million (16 cents per share) on sales of $ 1.2 billion. That is lower than the profit of the company two years ago, but would still mark the start of a revival that got a catalyst in Las Vegas this week.

Just don’t go where the company could be if it had bought QNX earlier, and made the early war against iPhone more equal.

