After the fourth stage, Toby Price advances to fourth overall in the motorcycle category

“We had a few small mistakes just before the second neutralization. Then we ended up with a few small mistakes here too, but overall the day was really consistent,” Price told Dakar.com.

“We didn’t waste too much time with the boys, so we’re still in a fight and right there. We’re in good shape.

Toby Price in action on the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally.Credit:AP

“Every team is stronger every year and they are definitely trying to get first place in front of the KTM team. We just have to stay there and we should be good.”

Argentinian Kevin Benavides finished second and Brabec fifth on stage four.

Ross Branch, the winner of the second stage, who had injured his shoulder at the third and last start, took a remarkable third place. Also noteworthy was Paulo Goncalves, who lost more than 10 hours on Tuesday and finished fourth.

Meanwhile, Stephane Peterhansel, the most successful driver in Dakar history, held back defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah by more than two minutes for his 77th stage win.

“My [first time] co-driver [Paulo Fiuza] and I are starting to communicate more calmly and precisely, it is getting better,” said the thirteen-time champion.

“This new Dakar is brilliant, it contains all the ingredients: great landscapes, tricky navigation and enough difficulties to make a selection.”

Carlos Sainz drove conservatively and was the first driver to lead with a gap of seven minutes to third place. He was three minutes ahead of Al-Attiyah, who was fined three minutes before the stage for not letting any competitor pass on Tuesday.

“The last 100 kilometers was the hardest sector I’ve ever seen at the Dakar. It was crazy,” said Sainz.

“There were stones everywhere and I could see the traces of the motorcycles, it was devilish. In times like these it feels like a victory to reach the goal without getting into trouble.”

In third place, Peterhansel was less than 12 minutes off the pace and no one else was in the lead of Sainz in 23 minutes.

