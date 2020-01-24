After the fight, did Conor McGregor's comment show that he doesn't want Jorge Masvidal Fight?

Before UFC 246 there seemed to be more talk Conor McGregor struggle Jorge Masvidalwhen the former champion’s real fight with Donald Cerrone. But after McGregor quickly got rid of Cerrone, the outspoken fighter didn’t really bother to call Masvidal. Well, as “Gamebred” sees it, it shows that McGregor doesn’t really want to fight the welterweight candidate.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Masvidal weighs in McGregor’s comments after the fight

Masvidal has been pushing to fight McGregor for months. Last fall, McGregor said he wanted to fight for the BMF title Masvidal is now holding, and before UFC 246, he also said he was interested in fighting welterweight. As a result, talk about the two fights has spread.

However, during McGregor’s post-fight interview at UFC 246, the brazen fighter Masvidal did not seek out when he was discussing his next fight. Masvidal was even there, wearing a bathrobe similar to McGregor’s in 2017 (though McGregor may have pointed this out in his post-fight interview).

Well, since last Saturday’s card, Masvidal has appeared in the podcast “Le Batard and Friends”. While discussing McGregor’s post-fight comments and the fact that he wasn’t mentioned, Masvidal said the following (quotes about MMA fighting):

“He talks a lot of shit. But it’s not that he doesn’t want to do it,” said Masvidal. “He could have cut the sickest promo – he could have cut the sickest promo in life. Everyone wanted to do it and about it We understand where they’re going.

“Certain things he said on the microphone also feel like he’s out of date, that he needs to work on it, that he needs to work on it. I understand, man. Go back and find your timing If you feel ready for the challenge we will do it. There is no hurry. In the meantime I will get my title. In the meantime I will fuck (Kamaru) Usman and then I and Conor can talk in the future if he wants it or not. It doesn’t matter. I’m not here to harass people or to ask about the fight. I’ll do my business, as I always said. “

Does Masvidal have a point?

It is certainly true that McGregor did not specifically call for a fight with Masvidal, and there is no doubt that the MMA world would still be buzzing about it if he did. With that in mind, it’s hard to say that McGregor missed the boat in this advertising opportunity.

But McGregor and his team would probably say the reason he didn’t call Masvidal is because they’re not sure if this fight makes any sense. Not because McGregor is afraid to fight Masvidal, but because of other options regarding his next fight. Will he wait for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s winner against Tony Ferguon? Is a fight with Justin Gaethje the right way? Or a third fight with Nate Diaz?

That said, McGregor also announced that he was wants to run a title at 170and you’d think the road has to go through Masvidal.

