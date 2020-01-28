After the demonstration at an event on the iPhone 11, the multi-camera recording FiLMiC is now available as a new “DoubleTake” application

At the iPhone 11 event in September, Apple presented a demonstration of the makers of FiLMiC Pro – the ability to preview and record videos from multiple cameras on the iPhone at the same time.

This feature was released today as a new free app called DoubleTake. The application allows you to capture simultaneous videos from two cameras, compatible with iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

When Apple brought developers to the scene at the September event, the argument was that the functionality should be integrated as part of the FiLMiC Pro application. It’s still the plan, but it missed its original release date, so the company is releasing the feature as a standalone app today, and multicamera mode will make its way to FiLMiC Pro later this year.

Using the new iOS 13 APIs for multicamera video, DoubleTake can view photos from the four cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro (ultra-wide, wide, telephoto and front camera) and let the filmmaker choose the two angles he wants to record. of.

When saving, you can choose split screen or picture-in-picture layouts. You can save as a composite or save the separate clips to your Camera Roll. In the latter case, DoubleTake expects you to take your clips in a video editing application and cut them. This would obviously make more sense with the end goal where multicamera recording is integrated into the full FiLMiC Pro application.

DoubleTake is by no means the first multi-camera application to hit the market (DuetCam launched shortly after iOS 13 last year), but it is an interesting competitor in space with a new user interface and advanced editing controls like a unified exposure, a live histogram, and the ability to adjust focus with exposure lock. It’s also free, which is always nice.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQw4zbhDIco (/ integrated)