After the crashes: the different ways of grieving

A meeting and a moment of silence were held on Saturday at Westboro Station, one year after the date of a double-decker bus accident in which three people died and 23 were injured. Annick Barbieux got up early that day and was not on the bus that crashed, as she might have been.

Ashley Fraser / Postmedia

It was fitting again somehow. At exactly 3.50 pm on a Saturday afternoon saturated with a cold rain in January, the Westboro Community Association organized a short commemorative ceremony. Exactly one year earlier, a double-decker OC Transpo bus jumped over the curb and crashed into a passenger shelter, killing three people and injuring 23.

The reverberation from that moment continues in the courts, hospitals and dozens of private homes.

The city of Ottawa has filed 13 lawsuits for damages, including legal proceedings. Eighteen claims still have to be submitted. The injured and injured are looking for at least $ 180 million.

But there was no talk about the pack on Saturday. Most of the time it was to express sorrow over the three lost lives, for the disappeared limbs and the associated lifestyle.

A meeting and a moment of silence were held on Saturday at Westboro Station in memory of the dead who died in the crash a year ago.

Ashley Fraser /

Post media

Many of the injured are still undergoing physical rehabilitation or are being treated for post-traumatic stress. More than 20 of those who survived the crash are members of a support group – Thomas Cain, Karin Hohban and Jessica Service – who have met regularly during the past year.

For others, not present in the fatal accident, it was a more personal journey. Annick Barbieux, an administrative employee at the federal government, had spent many years commuting on the same route from the center to Kanata with Bruce Thomlinson, an employee of Canada Border Services Agency. She calls him her ‘bus buddy’.

But as circumstances did, Thomlinson was on the bus that day and not Barbieux. Thomlinson – along with Judy Booth and Anja Van Beek – died in the crash.

Saturday was the first time in the last year that Barbieux had visited the Westboro Transitway station. “I came here for some closing,” she said in tears, “and it’s not going so well.”

Guided by her extended family, Barbieux said she should have dealt with the survivor’s debt. She said she had met Thomlinson’s wife, Elaine, at Bruce’s funeral, but could barely speak. Barbieux’s shock and sorrow were deep. Not knowing what else to do, Barbieux set up a GoFundMe campaign for her coach mate.

And, for a key figure in the crash, loneliness and, yes, sadness can only be imagined.

The bus driver, Aissatou Diallo, was charged last summer with multiple counts of dangerous driving resulting in death and personal injury. It is scheduled for a trial for early 2021.

A top view of those who gathered on Saturday for the commemoration at Westboro Transitway Station.

Ashley Fraser /

Post media

Fifty-one years ago, the Swiss-American psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross published On Death and Dying, describing five often cited stages of mourning: denial, anger, negotiation, depression, and acceptance. Kübler-Ross originally applied her model to the emotions of people who were terminally ill. The psychiatrist later changed her work so that it could apply to traumatic events ranging from divorce to sudden death by accident.

In the decades since the groundbreaking work of Kübler-Ross was first published, the five phases of mourning were cited by everyone, from psychiatrists to primary school children.

More recently, however, others in the field have further refined what it means to grieve. Harvard Medical School noted in a letter on mental health published in 2011 that “the grieving process is rarely linear and varies from person to person.” It is quite easy for some to proceed to acceptance and then become angry again when a trigger or memory intervenes.

Ada Mcvean, a researcher and writer for the Office for Science and Society at McGill University, notes that the model of the first stages of mourning “is not scientifically based, does not describe the experiences of most people.” Mcvean argues that the model was developed on the basis of a long series of anecdotes: the experiences of individual patients who are confronted with death.

“It is time to realize that sorrow takes countless forms, is experienced in unlimited ways, and is impossible to explain by a simple five-phase model,” she concludes. “There is no good way to mourn.”

Among the many victims of last year’s bus accident, and these are those who are not directly affected, people like Annick Barbieux, these are words of comfort.