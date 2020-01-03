After the assassination of the Iranian general, religious leaders call Americans to #PrayForPeace

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – American religious leaders are divided by the assassination of Iran's chief military officer, and some praise the attack as an important position against injustice and others see it as an inopportune and dangerous act of war.

Some of those who oppose President Donald Trump's decision to kill General Qassem Soleimani through a drone attack asked people of faith to pray for peace. The war with Iran would lead to more injustice, not less, they said.

"There is no justice on this path to another more reckless war," tweeted Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons, author of an upcoming book on politically liberal Christians.

Similarly, Shane Claiborne, a Christian activist with nearly 100,000 followers on Twitter who often criticizes the Trump administration, highlighted his faith-based opposition to war, tweeting about the biblical celebration of "peacemakers."

“There is no war with Iran … or with anyone else. #Pray for peace, ”he said.

The religious leaders who praised the Trump administration's decision argued that the murder was justified and that it will help US officials bring peace to the Middle East.

“Qassem Soleimani was responsible for countless deaths inside and outside Iran and (and) was actively planning more terrorist attacks. We need to pray for God to give wisdom (to Trump) and protect him, his family and our troops in that region from evil, "tweeted Franklin Graham, who is one of the president's main Christian evangelical advisors.

This is far from being the first time that American religious leaders are confronted by the ethics of military intervention in the Middle East.

In 2002, many pastors and other religious activists asked the White House to avoid war with Iraq, while others, especially evangelical Christian leaders, said Saddam Hussein had to be arrested, even if he required an escalation of violence, such as The Washington Post informed at the time.

The members of the different camps agreed that military intervention is a morally significant act, the article said.

However, some criticisms of the attack against Soleimani went beyond the familiar convictions of faith-based violence. Many religious leaders questioned the timing of the attack, arguing that Trump was mistakenly using military action to increase his image after the House's recall vote.

“The assassination in the United States of Iran's chief general Qassem Soleimani could have been committed at any time. But everyone knew that it could cause a great reprisal against the Americans. He himself was a very bloody murderer. But why now? Could a war with Iran be used to distract from a political trial? ", Rev. Jim Wallis, a leading Christian social justice activist, tweeted.

Reverend Chuck Currie, who heads the Center for Peace and Spirituality at the University of the Pacific, tweeted a more direct rebuke and called the drone attack a "driving act of a president of political trial."

Trump administration officials and other supporters of the president rejected claims like these as ridiculous, arguing that the drone attack was justified and had nothing to do with the ongoing impeachment drama.

Soleimani led Iran's military operations over the past two decades, guiding the country's participation in violence in Iraq, Syria, Israel and other parts of the Middle East. He planned to lead the attacks on US personnel stationed abroad, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.

Javad Zarif, Iran's Foreign Minister, characterized the military officer very differently in a tweet Thursday night, arguing that Soleimani rose against ISIS, Al Qaeda and other extremist groups. He described the US drone attack as an "act of international terrorism."

The murder is an "extremely dangerous and silly climb," he said.

Mike Huckabee, leader of the Christian evangelical community and former Republican presidential candidate, tweeted that anyone who questions Trump's attack on Suleimani is a "irrational" madman.

"We must applaud (the president) for eliminating one of the worst terrorists in the world," he said.