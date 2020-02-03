After the arrest of Harvard Prof, more conflict investigation leads to sparks of “A lot of fear”

The arrest of Professor Charles Lieber of Harvard appears to be the result of relatively new efforts by the federal authorities to tackle intellectual property theft. In particular, he is responsible for making false statements regarding foreign funding that he received while receiving US research dollars.

“Terrified of losing their job”

Compliance with federal grants is now a hot topic among academics. So far the Society of Research Administrators International has launched a two-day training course on this subject last week.

“It’s easy to say there’s a lot of fear. And every time a new case hits the newswire, it only comes up,” said Susan Wyatt Sedwick, a consultant for complying with grants at consulting firm Attain.

Wyatt Sedwick was one of the two presenters during last week’s training lesson, in which she said she asked many questions.

“I think many of our researchers are terrified of losing their jobs, losing their ability to lead their science,” she said.

Wyatt Sedwick explained much of this tension and fear comes from what many believe is a lack of clarity from major federal financiers, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). Their financing rules have not changed officially. But since 2018, the agencies have worked hard on conflicts of interest and sharpened their focus on preventing intellectual property theft with regard to entities outside the US

The NIH and NSF have recently sent guidance documents reminding institutions of federal disclosure policies and “the need to report foreign activities.”

In August 2018, the NIH sent a letter to more than 10,000 institutions warning that “there are threats to the integrity of biomedical research in the US” and that “you may be heard from our Office for the coming weeks and months Extramural Research with regard to subsidy questions or requests about administration or supervision of specific applications. “

Today the first results of this mitigation effort have begun to appear. In April the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, for example, three scientists for conflicts of interest and unreported foreign funding with ties to China. Last December, six people were fired from the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida for unreported links to a Chinese medical university.

But Joel Brenner, a lawyer and former inspector general of the National Security Agency, added that the concern about theft of intellectual property from US-funded research has been going back for decades, at least with law enforcement agencies.

“The FBI and other counterintelligence officers have been warning of these problems for at least 20 years,” he said. “The academic community has been very skeptical.”

Brenner argued that there must be a better balance between the very open and shared nature of the American research community and prevention of theft of intellectual property.

“If (foreign countries) catch us up based on their own efforts, that’s fine, but we don’t want them to catch us up based on theft,” he said. “And not only coming here and stealing secrets, but also creating conflicts such as those that Professor Lieber would have been part of.”

Lieber, president of the chemistry and chemical biology department at Harvard, is accused of lying about his participation in the Thousand Talents Plan in China, which focuses on foreign researchers willing to often make financial deals with China in exchange for their expertise. On Thursday, a judge released Lieber from custody for a $ 1 million cash bond and ordered him to hand in his passport and stay in Massachusetts.

Subject ‘It will cool very legitimate partnerships’

According to a report from the US trade representative of China, theft alone costs the US as much as $ 600 billion a year.

Yet many academics are concerned about the greater impact that this increased control could have on important research.

“It is a concern that it will cool very legitimate collaborations with researchers in China, and that we might be the loser,” said Ezekiel Emanuel, vice-provost of Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania. “We, the United States, can be the loser because the reason you work together is because they have information or techniques or insights that you think will be valuable for their research.”

Others voiced similar concerns about the tension between balanced collaboration and confidentiality in academic research.

“Our members have made it very clear to us. There are two key principles that have been central to the success of American science, and that are that science is making progress by being open and sharing information,” said Tobin Smith, the vice president for policy at the Association of American Universities. He added that the school leaders he works with immediately admit that the scientific progress they have made would not have been possible without the help of foreign talent.

Grant compliance consultant Wyatt Sedwick also pointed to a 30-year collaboration between the US Centers for Disease Control and the Chinese government as a huge success.

“How are we going to tackle the spread of coronavirus if we are obstructing or obstructing international cooperation? Great science requires that we talk about this globally,” said Wyatt Sedwick, referring to the deadly disease that originated in China found in other parts of the world, including one case so far in Massachusetts. “So we have to think of ways in which we can enable our researchers to do this in a compliant way.”

“People adjust”

To cope with this, American schools, including some in Massachusetts, revised their policies and paid close attention to communication once federal funding agencies renewed their focus on disclosures.

Last summer, the Provost office in Harvard sent a letter to the faculty reminding them that they “had to be aware of the increased control of information submitted to federal agencies, both in the requests for proposals and on ( research performance progress reports), as well as their other support, financial conflicts of interest, biosketches and disclosure of external agreements. “

Boston University officials said they have also taken several steps in recent years to ensure that research personnel have the information they need to comply with federal funding policies. They created a website with direct links to relevant policy guidelines and a regularly updated FAQ section. They have also held town halls and even created a newsletter on this subject.

Boston University Associate Provost for research Gloria Waters said that this new environment of heightened control is getting used to.

“This is not something we thought of two years ago,” she said. “It has been brought to our attention and I think people are adapting.”

Former NSA inspector general Brenner, who is also a senior investigator at MIT, reiterated that sentiment and reiterated that existing tensions present a challenge.

“There is a real clash of cultures between what are, in fact, the federal police and academics who thrive in the open stream of knowledge,” he said.

But for now it seems that many institutions are still trying to figure out where the balance is between sharing and protecting what belongs to them.