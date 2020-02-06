After the acquittal, Trump unleashes his anger over impeachment enemies at the prayer event

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unleashed his anger at those who tried to remove him from office at a prayer breakfast on Thursday, one day after his Senate acquittal in his impeachment process.

Speaking at a stage when Congress leaders joined him, including Democratic House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, who led the charge against him, Trump broke the usual impartiality at the Washington National Prayer Breakfast.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country, and your president have been subjected to a terrible test by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said at the annual event. His complaint was made hours before he was asked to give a full answer to the impeachment vote in the White House, which was surrounded by supporters.

“They did everything they could to destroy us and thereby seriously injure our nation,” said Trump, who triumphantly made two newspapers with the banner “ACQUITTED” in the headlines when he came on stage.

His statements were particularly disturbing and lashing after quoting a number of scriptural speeches, including a keynote speech by Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor and president of a conservative think tank who had complained of a “crisis of contempt and polarization.” the nation and urged the assembled “to love your enemies”.

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said as he picked up the microphone and then continued to demonstrate it.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they think is wrong,” he said in an obvious reference to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a longtime Trump critic who expressed his belief in being the only Republican quoted for Trump’s removal.

<noscript><iframe class="iframe-shortcode" src="https://interactives.ap.org/congress-impeachment" data-height-small="300" data-height-medium="540" data-height-large="720"></noscript>

“I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when you know it isn’t,” he said in a reference to Pelosi, who sent this message to the President, publicly as the two leaders have acted against each other.

The House spokeswoman shook her head at various points during Trump’s remarks, but did not appear to interact personally with Trump. She had previously said a prayer for the poor and the persecuted.

Trump’s statements were a clear sign that Trump has been more encouraged after his impeachment than he has been in his re-election campaign with a united Republican party.

Republican senators largely voted in step to clear Trump on Wednesday and relied on a variety of reasons to keep him in office: he is guilty but his conduct was not punishable; his phone call to the Ukrainian president in July was a “perfect call”; An election takes place in 10 months and it is up to the voters to decide their fate.

There was one overarching message for Trump to get from his acquittal: Even in times of greatest political danger, it is his Republican Party.

Trump had avoided talking about impeachment in his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening, irritating his tongue until the Senate officially passed its acquittal.

The next day, he wanted to use the impeachment procedure as a collective call for 2020.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement to the nation on Thursday afternoon, “to discuss our country’s VICTORY over the Impeachment Hoax!” The President’s supporters were invited to join him at the East Room event.

I will make a public statement tomorrow at 12:00 in @WhiteHouse to discuss our country’s VICTORY over the Impeachment Hoax!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

When asked what Trump would say, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel that he was going to talk about “how horribly he was treated and you know people might have to pay for it.”

“People should be held accountable. Democrats should be held accountable,” she said. “People have to understand what the Democrats did and it was corrupt.”

The President and his allies have been on a winning streak since Wednesday, sending dizzying tweets that his prosecutors and Democrats pin and celebrate.

Indeed, the night of impeachment was a celebration for the members of the President’s Circle. In Washington, many gathered, including Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., his girlfriend, former Fox News presenter Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the president’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, a few blocks from the White House, at the president’s hotel few MAGA security zones in the deeply democratic city.

The president himself stayed in the White House but worked on the phone and called several confidants to cheer the verdict, complain bitterly about Romney, and promise that his Thursday afternoon statement would not be missed, one with the calls trusted person not allowed to speak publicly about private discussions.

The White House and Trump’s allies also reveled in the ongoing chaos in Iowa, where the Democrats’ first nomination competition was messed up by a mishap, and no official winner was announced three days after the meetings. This denied every candidate a clear victory, and Trump could call the Democrats incompetent.

Trump’s weak relationship with the GOP establishment has been a consistent topic of his presidency and he has repeatedly tested the party’s values. But now their fates are bound like never before.

The GOP senators were guided by the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, to whom Trump maintains a respectful, if not particularly close, relationship, and blocked new witnesses and documents in the process. The final vote on Wednesday was no different: only Romney, a longtime Trump critic, voted for the deletion.

Romney seemed to anticipate retaliation and said to Fox News, “I have broad shoulders to face the consequences.”

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.