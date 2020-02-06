After the acquittal, Trump unleashes anger at impeachment enemies at the LIVE WATCH prayer event

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump was pleased with his impeachment notice and drove a victory round on scorched earth on Thursday. He released his anger against those who tried to remove him from office while looking at his re-election campaign.

Trump spoke to a room full of supporters in the White House, declared the impeachment process a “shame” and again complained that it was “a very unfair situation” that stunned the crowd at an annual prayer breakfast.

“It was evil, it was corrupt,” Trump said in the White House. “That should never happen to another president.”

“We went through hell wrongly. We didn’t do anything wrong,” he continued.

As Trump spoke, almost every inch of the White House’East Room was full of followers. Among them: Republican senators who cast some of the votes to acquit him, majority leader Mitch McConnell and MP Chuck Grassley, several cabinet members including Attorney General William Barr and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and staunch House allies, including MP Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

Earlier, when Trump spoke at a stage where congressional leaders, including Democratic Spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, who led the indictment against him, had shattered the usual impartiality at the Washington National Prayer Breakfast.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country, and your president have been subjected to a terrible test by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said at the annual event. His complaint was made hours before he was supposed to give a full answer to the impeachment vote in the White House, which was surrounded by supporters.

“They did everything they could to destroy us and thereby seriously injure our nation,” said Trump, who triumphantly made two newspapers with the banner “ACQUITTED” in the headlines when he came on stage.

His statements were particularly disturbing and lashing after quoting a number of scriptural speeches, including a keynote speech by Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor and president of a conservative think tank who had complained of a “crisis of contempt and polarization.” the nation and urged the assembled “to love your enemies”.

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said as he picked up the microphone and then continued to demonstrate it.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they think is wrong,” he said in an obvious reference to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a longtime Trump critic who expressed his belief in being the only Republican quoted for Trump’s removal.

“I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when you know it isn’t,” he said in a reference to Pelosi, who sent this message to the President, publicly as the two leaders have acted against each other.

The House spokeswoman shook her head at various points during Trump’s remarks, but did not appear to interact personally with Trump. She had previously said a prayer for the poor and the persecuted.

She later said that Trump’s statements were “so completely inappropriate, especially at a prayer breakfast.” She was particularly critical of his blow to Romney’s belief and said that she is praying for the President.

His comments were a clear sign that Trump has been more encouraged after his impeachment than he has been in his re-election campaign with a united Republican party. And it was in stark contrast to the excuse Bill Clinton made after his 1999 acquittal.

Clinton then said in a White House speech: “I would like to reiterate to the American people how sorry I am for what I have said and done about these events and the great strain that it places on Congress and the American people have imposed to trigger. “

Trump had avoided speaking ex officio in his speech on Tuesday night.

The next day, he wanted to use the impeachment procedure as a collective call for 2020.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement to the nation on Thursday afternoon, “to discuss our country’s VICTORY over the Impeachment Hoax!” The President’s supporters were invited to join him at the East Room event.

When asked what Trump would say, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel that he was going to talk about “how horribly he was treated and you know people might have to pay for it.”

“People should be held accountable. Democrats should be held accountable,” she said. “People have to understand what the Democrats did and it was corrupt.”

The President and his allies have been on a winning streak since Wednesday, sending dizzying tweets that his prosecutors and Democrats pin and celebrate.

Indeed, the night of impeachment was a celebration for the members of the President’s Circle. In Washington, many gathered, including Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., his girlfriend, former Fox News presenter Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the president’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, a few blocks from the White House, at the president’s hotel few MAGA security zones in the deeply democratic city.

The president himself stayed in the White House but worked on the phone and called several confidants to cheer the verdict, complain bitterly about Romney, and promise that his Thursday afternoon statement would not be missed, one with the calls trusted person not allowed to speak publicly about private discussions.

